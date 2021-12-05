Beat inflation with up to 7.05% FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance

The harsh economic conditions of the past year have made inflation quite an intense issue to deal with. In June 2021, retail inflation stood at 6.26%, but it has, thankfully it has eased down to 4.48% in October. While this is undoubtedly a sliver of good news, it is a time to stay ahead of the game for your financial health. And while equity-linked options and cryptocurrencies bring the promise of quick returns, they come with an equally high risk. Therefore, it is best to diversify your investments in stable and reliable instruments like a fixed deposit. It fetches consistent gains, especially when you choose to invest with the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Read on to know more about how to combat market volatility with Bajaj Finance online FD.

Build a corpus with high FD rates

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers high FD interest rates to its investors. Investors below 60 years of age get an interest rate of 6.40% on an FD over a tenor of 24-35 months. However, they stand to gain more at 6.80% if they choose a tenor of 36-60 months.

Senior citizens get an additional rate of interest benefit of up to 0.25% on the base rate, with a maximum interest rate of up to 7.05%. In both cases, the interest rate beats the current inflation by a considerable margin, which can help you stay ahead of the curve easily.

Type of investor Interest rate Interest payout Maturity amount Below 60 years 6.80% Rs 43,641 Rs 2,43,641 Senior citizen 7.05% Rs 45,356 Rs 2,45,356

Below is an illustration of the returns you can expect when investing Rs 2 lakh for three years.

The results, as mentioned above, were calculated using the online Fixed Deposit Calculator.

Book the FD conveniently online

Bajaj Finance makes it easy to invest in an online FD. Log on to the website and start the online booking process. All you have to do is verify your identity, fill the form with personal and investment details, and complete the investment through net banking or UPI. Everything is digital and can be completed in a few minutes.

Invest monthly with the Systematic Deposit Plan

The minimum amount to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD is Rs 25,000. However, if you’re a young investor looking to start small, you can also opt for the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). Here, you can deposit a minimum of Rs. Five thousand every month and gradually make a corpus fund. This investment mode is a great way to learn financial discipline and build healthy savings for the future.

Each monthly contribution books a new FD, and you can either opt for a single or a monthly maturity scheme. Via the single maturity scheme, you will get all your earnings on a specified date. You can choose an investment period from 19 to 60 months and make between 6 and 47 deposits.

Meanwhile, each monthly contribution matures on a different date based on the tenor you choose under the monthly maturity scheme. Here, the maturity proceeds are received monthly, and this is ideal for you if you require regular payouts.

Benefit from highest safety and credibility

When trying to beat inflation, stability is key, precisely what you can expect from the Bajaj Finance FD. It is among the safest investment options in the market, accredited with the CRISIL FAAA and ICRA MAAA ratings. This means that you can invest freely without worrying about putting your money at risk.

Enjoy liquidity when needed with a loan against the FD

Letting your investments grow undisturbed is key to beating inflation. However, in case of an emergency, you may want to withdraw your FD prematurely. While this isn’t a recommended approach, with Bajaj Finance, you have a better alternative. You can take an online loan against your FD at an incremental 2% interest and leave your investment to grow in the background.

