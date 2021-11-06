‘Be prepared for a lot of late nights’; say goodbye to long holidays

Samsung is selling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones in a pair of jeans. The garment has a small side pocket for the gadget.

In another example of tech embracing an emblem of cool to promote its product, Samsung is selling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones in a pair of jeans. The garment has a small side pocket for the gadget, whose compact size is one of its USPs. Each phone-embedded pair costs almost $1,100.

The jeans are made by Dr Denim, a Swedish brand with a strong base in Australia. There are many people who dream of starting their own jeans label. An old interview of Alexander Graah, the cofounder and CEO of Dr Denim, throws up some interesting tips.

For one, don’t always expect to be home for a quiet dinner, said Graah, who works closely with his brother Johannes and father Morten. “Be prepared for a lot of late nights,” Graah had told the blog idontcarereallyok.wordpress.com in 2009. “The work involves a huge range of challenges and there’s always some form of emergency management going on. We’re involved in everything from design to buying to logistics, marketing and contact with clients. Things go wrong and we have to work them out. Around 5-10% of our time goes into design. The rest goes towards making the whole thing work, which is more than a full-time job. There’s no such thing as a long holiday, and stress levels are high. But it’s good fun at the end of the day.”

Graah Sr was a denim industry veteran. His sons grew up around looms and sewing machines. They also visited trade events, which is where they too developed an interest in the line.

“We started out quite humbly, with a 9 sq. m. booth at the Copenhagen fashion fair, our first 90 sq. m. warehouse (was) in an old abandoned bunker, and (we) took it from there,” Alexander Graah said.

As for the collab with Samsung, Dr Denim’s Mattias Friberg said a few days ago, “We wanted to take a classic, blue jean and rework it to create a modern and unique take that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip3,” said Mattias Friberg, a representative for Dr Denim. “We feel the new Z Flip Pocket Denim is a welcome, if not limited, addition to the Dr Denim family and we’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to bring these stylish jeans to life.”

Samsung also teamed up with designer Thom Browne on a line not long ago. Many years ago, Apple had collaborated with Hermes for a watch, while LG had joined forces with Prada.