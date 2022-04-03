Back-to-work fashion must-haves, and how to Marie Kondo your work wardrobe

After working from home for months, some of us have gradually begun to return to the office. Accordingly, the shorts and T-shirts that we've lived in must now give way to a revamped, chic style that is trendy yet comfortable.

True, we have become more relaxed in the way we dress, but now is the time to realign our wardrobe for in-person interactions at our workplaces.

Fashion designer Aniket Satam says that it all begins with grooming. “Clean up well, and then take charge of your health and get back your best presentable form. Life is no longer about just the Zoom calls with only a part of you visible and stylish and dressed! Now, you should invest in formal yet comfortable bottoms. Get them custom-made or tailored for the best fit,” he advises.

Repurpose the old

Make sure you reconsider your pre-pandemic wardrobe as a lot has changed in these last two years, right from your body type in some cases to global trends and office formats and work hours. In case older pieces don’t fit you well today, check if they have margin for alteration. Don’t stuff yourself in outfits just because you own them already.

Smart ethnics are in

With the summer heat rising, office wear this season is becoming all about comfortable, cool and breathable fabrics and textiles. Invest in some smart and not too flashy ethnic attire for formal festive functions at the workplace.

Even at work you can stay all dressed-up during the festive summer days of Gudi Padva, Baisakhi, etc. Opt for kurtas and palazzos or flowy ethnic dresses, fitted tops in organic fabrics, comfortable yet chic styles and silhouettes that are kind to your body type.

Opt for subtle summery shades

Work from home wardrobes were about bright colours as one needed to be more vibrant on the screen during work. Now you can ditch the bold palette and opt for subtle summery shades. You can even wear fine checks and stripes that you had discarded during Zoom calls as they could look like glitches.

Chic saris are a big favourite

Saris are perennial. Invest in great silks like tussar or linen or hand spun cotton varieties. Opt for a darker palette such as rust and navy or you could opt for neutrals like fawn, ivory. Monochromes spell chic too.

Wear silhouettes that are kind to your body type. (By designer Aniket Satam)

Don’t throw away your oversized shirt

While still retaining the laid-back fun look of WFH, a basic oversized shirt is a chic must-have for the office.

Invest in breathable footwear

Comfortable shoes are a must now that you are travelling to office again. If your pre-pandemic shoes are worn out for lack of use and maintenance, now is the time to invest in smart breathable and comfortable footwear.

Look for functionality

Our office bags have stayed put in wardrobes and on shelves for the better part of two long years. Now is the time to bring them out. A big functional bag is the most crucial. Choosing a classic shape and sturdy material is the key. Opt for something neutral to go with different ensembles.

Go from desks to drinks

Turn your workwear into evening wear with a classy jumpsuit that has the right amount of style.

Pick comfortable fabrics

Depending on your work culture and office working hours, choose comfortable fabrics but also invest in good jackets to guard against the blasting centralized ACs.

Wear wide-bottomed, flared pants

A comfortable pair of trousers is not just perfect for the summer heat but is also workplace-appropriate.

Must try

Mask chains became a necessary accessory in the last one year. Repurpose them when you are at your workplace – use them like a neck piece.

Consider changing your hairstyle or even just your spectacle to refresh your overall look.

Pandemic fashion habits to lose!

DITCH those shawls and frumpy cardigans that you clung to during WFH.

Avoid neglecting your hair and makeup.

Give up styles that worked only when you were seen on-screen, and not in-person.