Back to office: The end of workations and prolonged home visits

Representational image

When the world went under lockdown in early 2020, life as we knew it changed. For corporate India, work-from-home—once a rare luxury— became the norm. And while management was figuring out how to transition entire teams to a remote working set-up, employees found a hidden perk in work-from-home: they could work from anywhere, so long as they had an excellent Internet connection.

Initially techies and corporate employees crossed district and state borders to go to their hometowns, to work in the comfort of the family home (home-cooked meals were a definite attraction).

Then, they figured living in areas like Shillong—where the caseload of Covid was low, and the rent lower than metros—was an option, too. Workations were trending—IRL.

In August 2020, Gurukrishnan Sridharan, a software development manager at Amazon, moved along with his wife and daughter from Bengaluru to his native town Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.

“Back then, our company was showing no sign of opening offices anytime soon, so we decided to spend a few months with my parents. Life in Kumbakonam was charming. Our two-year-old daughter really enjoyed the rustic atmosphere and would spend time with the cows and other animals. My wife and I were also glad to have the support of our parents to help with our kid while also managing work," Sridharan says.

In January 2021, though, the family moved back to Bengaluru. Asked which life he preferrs, Sridharan says, “Kumbakonam anyday! Traffic is getting crazy here. The only thing that will keep us in Bengaluru is access to education. The school system here is much better. Kumbakonam has very few good schools, unfortunately. But life there is much simpler and calmer.”

Why return?

While Sridharan has already returned to the urban jungle, Tirumalai Vasan is trying to postpone the inevitable.

“We were living in a rented space in Chennai, and my wife had just given birth before the lockdown was announced. We were finding it quite tough to manage by ourselves—cooking, cleaning, taking care of the baby and my office work. So we decided to move to my parents' place in Kancheepuram. Towards the end of April 2020 we wrapped up our house here, left the items in my wife’s uncle’s house, and drove down to Kancheepuram in a friend’s car. It was a bit of a risk because restrictions were still in place, but luckily, we were stopped only at one checkpoint,” says the techie who works at Gates Corporation, Chennai. “Life in the village is great. We have our own house and all our relatives stay close by. Our daughter gets to play with the farm animals and we get to lead a healthy lifestyle. Even the groceries here cost half of what we would pay in the city,” says Vasan.

Vasan has resumed working from office but instead of shifting to Chennai, he chooses to make the 190 kilometer commute by train every day. “It does get tiring, but we’re trying to postpone the move back as much as possible. At least our daughter can enjoy a little more of the village life,” he says.

Home again

For Aparna Ramkumar, an IT Consultant at TCS, the lockdown was a blessing. Her work was in Bengaluru while her mother lived in Chennai. “Earlier I would come down for the weekend, but now, I stay for a month or two at a stretch with my mother. It’s lovely to be able to spend so much quality time together. Also, work-from-home isn’t as idyllic as it sounds. During full lockdown, we would find it difficult to manage both housework and office work without the help of a maid. When I’m in Chennai, it’s much easier because my mother is around,” she says. “Many of my colleagues from Punjab and the North-East are also happy about the flexibility that work-from-home offers. Earlier, they would envy the fact that I could make weekend trips to Chennai, but now even they are able to spend extended time with their parents.

Tasneem Ashraf’s move out of the city was accidental. The lead product manager at Vestas, Chennai, had planned a short visit to her parents' place in Calicut but the second lockdown of April 2021 extended her week-long trip by almost four months. “I’m still here. This is the first time since college that I'm spending such a lot of time with my parents. In Chennai, I shared a flat with a friend and we had to do all the work by ourselves, but here, I get to enjoy the comforts of living with my family. Our office is beginning to open up in a phased manner so I will soon be returning to Chennai,” she says.

Back to the city

As the US started reopening in May, India was still in the spate of the second wave of Covid. Return to office seemed like a distant dream.

In July, as Covid cases declined and vaccination data began to look more robust, some big IT companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro announced that they would be reopening offices in September, and that some of the employees would be returning to work.

September is fast approaching.

For college graduates who joined work during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first time they are interacting with their colleagues in person.

Maria Titus started work as an associate content writer with Zamstars Management Services in Bengaluru in March 2021. “I finished college from Manipal in 2020 and spent the first lockdown with my parents in Kottayam, Kerala. I don’t think I have spent that much time at home since finishing high school,” she says.

It was only a few months ago that she moved to Bengaluru again, expecting that offices will soon open up. “I’d much rather work from the office than home. I don’t like this lack of structure when we work from home. But one good thing about the lockdown is that it has reduced rentals across the city.”

With more offices set to open in the next few months, things look like they are getting back to what they once were. While many of the bigger organisations are considering hybrid working models, employees too are using this time to decide on their preferred style of work. Young parents and people belonging to other states are negotiating with their managers for a more permanent work-from-home equation. But many are making the long journey back to the cities. Like the French say, ‘C’est la vie’.