Delhi's Mohalla Clinics have a new prototype. And it's made with shipping containers

Delhi Mohalla Clinic at Rani Bagh, made by Architecture Discipline with shipping containers. (Photo: Jeetin Sharma)

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Delhi's Mohalla Clinics—government-run free healthcare centres—had been functioning out of ad hoc spaces: portions of buildings and classrooms, for example.

Akshat Bhatt, founder of Delhi-based architecture firm Architecture Discipline, approached the Delhi government with a proposal to reimagine these clinics as standalone structures that could be equipped specifically to cater to the medical needs of patients.

With a green light for two pilot projects and support from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), Architecture Discipline built the redesigned Mohalla Clinics at Rani Bagh and Shakur Basti.

To keep costs (financial and environmental) low, the architects used shipping containers for the structure—the world over, large 20-40 tonne shipping containers are often repurposed for housing and commercial spaces.

Also read: The Thought Leader Series | Design: Flexible spaces that heal, artisanal heritage and sustainable materials will come to define the future of design

In an interview, Bhatt explained his approach to and installation of the two prototype clinics at Shakur Basti and Rani Bagh. Edited excerpts:

Why shipping containers?

We had been exploring the potential of shipping containers in creating healthcare facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. We designed the Life Community Medical Facility (LifeCMF), a concept for a modular healthcare facility built out of shipping containers, which was presented at the London Design Biennale 2021.

The Mohalla Clinics are a scaled-down version of LifeCMF, drawing on its central ideas of prefabrication, rapid deployability, and economic feasibility, and our endeavour to address the healthcare crisis through sustainable design.

How much time does it take to deploy one Mohalla Clinic prototype?

The significant advantage that the containers gave us for the Mohalla Clinics was that they provided us with a ready shell that could be fitted out, deployed quickly, and transported to sites with ease. The clinics take up to 15 days for completion, depending on the time taken for container procurement, site identification, and logistics. With complete prefabrication, this duration can even be brought down to 2-3 days. These can then easily be transported to required locations using forklifts.

By upcycling discarded shipping containers, these clinics also eliminate the energy consumption and pollution occurring due to new construction, proposing a sustainable and affordable model of creating small-scale facilities for medical care.

If you gave us a walkthrough of one of the prototype Mohalla Clinics, what would we see?

Mohalla Clinics are built from shipping containers salvaged from various container yards in Delhi and Haryana. Two 20-foot-long containers are joined together to form a single clinic that includes an examination room, a reception and waiting area, a pharmacy accessible from outside, and a washroom.

The clinic is fully equipped to support routine health checks, testing, and medicine purchasing.

The clinics are prefabricated and come preinstalled with electrical and lighting fixtures, essential interior finishes, and furniture.

The clinics’ interiors are oriented towards creating a hygienic... patient-friendly environment, with air-conditioning and insulated walls that protect visitors from Delhi’s searing heat.

Interior finishes such as the anti-microbial vinyl flooring and medical-grade stainless steel countertops are designed to be easy to maintain.

Their compact size allows them to be easily transported to various locations and be installed with minimal on-site construction.

Mohalla Clinic at Rani Bagh, Delhi. (Image: Jeetin Sharma)

Did you face any major challenges while installing and kitting out the clinics at Shakur Basti and Rani Bagh?

Mohalla Clinics are designed for easy installation with minimal on-site work. The units are anchored in place with small concrete pile footings that cause minimal impact to the ground. They come equipped with server rack power strips, a 200L water tank installed on the roof, preinstalled electrical and lighting fixtures, essential interior finishes, and built-in furniture, making the units suitable for plug-and-play installation. This meant that the process of installation at both these sites was smooth and hassle-free.

COVID-19 has, in more ways than one, shut shops. But at the same time, it has also opened a world of opportunities. According to you, what has been the impact of the pandemic on your profession and how do you think as an architect you can respond to a crisis like COVID-19?

I think the pandemic has taught architects to be more critical. It has catalysed a formal discourse on architecture outside the metropolis, and has made us rethink our consumption patterns as a civilisation. For example, instead of uprooting people from the slums in the name of ‘redevelopment’ and taking away their lands and livelihoods... we need a policy perspective that sensitively and sustainably provides a safe and liveable environment to all. These people were hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Apart from that, people who used to go to offices were impacted and were forced to work out of their homes, which were in most cases not equipped like workplaces. I believe that the post-COVID-19 world will witness the rise of mobile workspaces, ushering in an era of reduced transport and carbon emissions. The constant churn of the last 20 years in smaller developments may reduce; people may not refurbish offices so often, and the role of architects in smaller commissions will be questioned and redefined.

As architects, I believe, we need to be more considerate of the use of materials and the lifespan of spaces and objects. This only reaffirms the importance of thoughtful and considered design and development that will remain relevant for at least a few generations.

Mohalla Clinic at Shakur Basti, Delhi. (Image: Jeetin Sharma)

Where is the sustainability movement headed in your view?

Sustainability has become a buzzword over the past two decades but the only way to really be sustainable is to change our patterns of consumption, generate power through alternative means, and explore models that produce minimal waste. We must strive to create architecture that enables us to meet our current needs whilst ensuring the ability of future generations to fulfil theirs. The most sustainable building is one that already exists. The most sustainable city is one that you can fix, and not one that you build from scratch. We can take the first few steps towards creating sustainable, self-reliant, and far-reaching architecture.

How would you respond to the popular opinion that sustainable architecture is good for the environment, but it’s costly?

While it is true that initial costs in sustainable architecture may be high, eco-friendly homes and workplaces are much cheaper to run in the long run. The maintenance cost of most green systems or fixtures is also low, allowing residents to recover initial costs in about 3-4 years.

What are the other projects that you are working on?

These are exciting times... We are working on hospitality projects like The Postcard Hotel at Turtle Bay, on the coasts of Kundapur, Karnataka— India’s first beachside resort in a high-tide zone. Here, we are using a prefabricated steel structural system for the cottages, to combat the challenges of high winds and tides that the site faces and to reduce on-site construction.

We are also working on the interiors of the members-only club at The Oberoi, Gurugram called The Belvedere, and the interiors of a Michelin-starred restaurant Amaranta at the same premises.

There is also the Chairman’s Office at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru.

There are a few upcoming residential projects including The Trident Residences at New Delhi, a development of twenty-one apartments that employs a dynamic skin of metal members, creating changing patterns that regulate heat ingress.

We are experimenting with prefabricated concrete structural elements at a residence in Delhi and also trying out cutting-edge technology and unconventional materials for a progressive home in Vagator, Goa.

Akshat Bhatt

Can design and architecture play a bigger role in managing problems like universal healthcare, climate change, affordable housing? Do you think that your profession has been caged in neat categories like lifestyle, especially in India?

I think most practising architects have chosen to wear blinkers and would rather design for the haves rather than the have nots. At the same time, I don’t believe that architecture can solve all the problems of the world because the world is far more complex now. But that does not mean that we cannot attempt to make a significant contribution.

What advice would you give to upcoming architects and design enthusiasts?

Architecture is public art. As long as we hold ourselves accountable to the communities and the places in which we build, it will contribute to what will remain of our civilisation along with art and literature. Everything else is ephemeral. If working with communities and leaving a mark is what interests you, then architecture is the place to be.