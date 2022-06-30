APOLLO LAUNCHES NEW-GEN AGRI TYRES 'VIRAT'

Apollo Tyres launched the new generation of Agriculture tyres, in the presence of farmers & business partners in Chandigarh. The new ‘VIRAT’ range is an all-rounder, with superior performance in both Agri & Haulage segments, and is available in both, front and rear fitments. It has been developed with 20 lugs, which provide a strong grip and long life in both soft & hard soil conditions. Virat Range captures all the aesthetics to serve the next-gen farmers. With its strong & powerful features, the modern stylish look Apollo is all ready to grab the attention & help farmers & business partners to achieve their goal faster & in an efficient way.