Adherence to safety norms, an adequate insurance cover will help you stay safe on road

According to a recent World Bank report titled ‘Traffic Crash Injuries and Disabilities, India accounts for 11% of all road fatalities worldwide, the highest in the world, despite owning only 1% of all vehicles. The report also revealed that the country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per annum (53 crashes every hour), killing one person every four minutes.

Some common human errors that may lead to road accidents are over speeding, drunk driving, red-light jumping, tailgating, distractions to the driver, and non-adherence to road safety rules. Over speeding has been known to be the biggest killer, causing over 70% of all accident deaths in India. The worst affected victims of road accidents are often pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Lack of emergency services and timely access to healthcare facilities only makes matters worse. It therefore becomes imperative to focus on vehicular and pedestrian safety to reduce casualties from road accidents.

Efficient approaches to road safety should encourage participation at all levels of the system, from road providers and enforcers (vehicle manufacturers, planners of traffic patterns, engineers of road safety, police, educators, medical professionals, and insurers) to road users. Systemic changes that can help prevent or minimize the impact of road accidents include promoting crash-worthy and smart vehicles, improving vehicular visibility, developing safety conscious road design, improving public transportation, enforcing stricter road and safety rules, improving access to healthcare and emergency services, and promoting efficient land use patterns.

Apart from systemic changes, road users also need to be cognizant of their driving habits and follow the road safety guidelines. Some simple measures such as wearing a helmet, fastening the seat belt both in the front and back seats, driving within the speed limit, obeying the traffic signals, maintaining safe distance from other vehicles, using indicators, avoiding distractions while driving, and being aware of the road safety laws, can help prevent road accidents. Consumers should also opt for vehicles with optimum safety features. Recent developments in active safety features can be categorized into the following:

● Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

● Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

● Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

● Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Passive safety features such as airbags, seat belts and impact sensing door locks are also equally important.

Along with automobile features and adherence to road safety norms, motor insurance provides financial assistance in case of an unfortunate event. Reliance General Insurance (RGI), a division of Reliance Capital is one of the leading general insurance providers in India. RGI’s motor insurance policy offers a comprehensive solution that covers third-party, natural, and own damages. It guarantees the protection of the vehicle against monetary and ancillary losses owing to damage to the covered vehicle caused by an accident. This includes the costs of repairing the vehicle to a roadworthy state and replacing any damaged parts. Furthermore, many insurance companies, during an emergency, also provide roadside assistance to stranded vehicles. These services include flat tyre replacement, refilling of an empty fuel tank, towing the vehicle to the nearest workshop and others. It also covers any liability on account of damage to any third-party vehicle, third party property and physical injury to any third party or pedestrian. There is a Compulsory Owner Driver Personal Accident Cover that gives relief money and covers total and partial permanent disability or death of the owner driver at the time of the accident. For co-passengers, a comparable type of cover is offered as an add-on cover. By rewarding consumers with a No Claim Bonus at the time of policy renewal for each year without a claim, motor insurance companies encourage prevention over cure.

Insurance companies usually send out advice to their clients, such as how to protect your car during severe weather conditions like monsoons and floods. They also promote safe driving practices by providing specific exclusions for drunk driving, testing, over-speeding, over-seating which are out of scope of policy coverage. Thus, one should adhere to all safety measures and guidelines as well as avail a suitable motor insurance policy to be assured of financial security and protection against liability in case of any untoward event on the road.

