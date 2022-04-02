A historian’s debut novel about the dark side of globalisation

Edgware Road, which begins just a short distance from Marble Arch, is where immigrants from the Middle East have settled from at least the 19th century. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Some readers, said Hilary Mantel in her 2017 Reith Lectures, “are deeply suspicious of historical fiction”. They feel that it’s misleading by its very nature, she went on. However, though history and science help us put our lives in context, “if we want to meet the dead looking alive, we turn to art”.

It’s a sentiment that, one imagines, historian Yasmin Cordery Khan would agree with. The Oxford professor, whose earlier work includes The Great Partition and The Raj at War, has now written a debut novel that delves into the past.

Her Edgware Road is not historical fiction of the Wolf Hall variety that deals with nation-shapers and grand narratives. It is historical in the sense that it switches between the 1980s and 2000s and brings to life some of the people affected by the shenanigans at the erstwhile Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

Most of the novel is set on the titular road, with excursions to Oxford, Karachi and Villeneuve-sur-Lot, and a finale in Goa’s Anjuna. It’s Edgware Road that is at its heart, though. This stretch, which begins just a short distance from Marble Arch, is where immigrants from the Middle East have settled from at least the 19th century. Sometimes referred to as “Little Cairo”, “Little Beirut”, and even “Downtown Dubai”, it’s known for its shisha bars, Middle Eastern grocers, kebab outlets and shwarma stands.

It’s “a mish-mash of a street,” feels a character from the novel. “So many signs and hoardings and window displays written in Arabic, so many unfamiliar brands and things in shop windows: different types of coffee pots, cans of strange fruit drinks, buckets with mops and packets of round flatbreads. Signboards offering residency and translation, Hajj and Umrah, gold for cash.”

Edgware Road is itself something of a mixture. It is a mystery story, a search for identity, and a look at the spiralling consequences of greed. The narrative switches between the fortunes of Alia, a lecturer in English Literature at Oxford, and the misfortunes of her father Khalid, an immigrant from Karachi with a gambling habit who hopes to strike it rich. In their quests to belong, Alia looks to the past, and Khalid to the future.

Alia becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding her father’s death, which occurred when she was a child. His body had been found washed up on a Portsmouth beach, to the mystification of the police. While growing up, this was “simply a fraction of her past, a slice of kaleidoscopic material that rarely fell into focus, part of her curriculum vitae”. Now, however, she needs to unravel the mystery.

She travels to meet her cousins and grandmother in Karachi, where she picks on a strand connecting Khalid to the dodgy bank. The case, as presented in the newspapers of the time, involved a “oriental wheeler-dealers, deception by crooks, phony loans, shady customers, red ink, spilt ink”. It was a lot more, of course, an alternative financial system that created “brown packets of cash that were spent on machine guns and lined pockets and bought limousines, all to push back the Soviets”.

Alia’s story is interspersed with that of Khalid’s rise and fall. Arriving in London from Pakistan to study mechanical engineering, he succumbs to a desire to take advantage of probabilities and beat the odds. This leads to being employed as a croupier at a Playboy Club.

“The money was certainly something else in those days,” Khan writes of the Eighties. “It had bubbled up all around them; now it was always moving so fast from hand to hand, from bank to bank. Traders showed off with their electronic calculators as big as books as they walked along the pavement.”

One evening, Khalid chances upon billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi at the club. What made him stand out was “his pure joy”: the way he laughed, the pleasure he took in gambling, “giggling and having the most tremendous fun”. Khalid strikes up a rapport with a member of his retinue, an encounter that will determine the rest of his life.

Alia and Khalid’s intertwined lives apart, the novel’s second half also focuses on Mark Denby, a Labour parliamentarian from Oxford East. Denby comes across information that leads him to find out more about the operations of BCCI; he is then faced with the dilemma of whether to pursue the lead or to drop it.

Though Denby’s character and actions are as well-etched as everything else in Edgware Road, his inclusion makes the novel’s structure curiously infirm. It’s almost as though there are two narratives here -- one to do with immigrants, class and assimilation, and the other pointing a finger at a pusillanimous, self-serving approach to the bank’s shady dealings. The strands are linked, but the elements don’t add up to much more than the sum of their parts.

In Moneyland, an investigation into kleptocrats and their parallel financial systems, Oliver Bullough writes that money laundering and illegal capital flows are “the dark side of globalisation”. Yasmin Cordery Khan’s Edgware Road illuminates what happens to the small fish who swim into these murky global nets.