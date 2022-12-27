 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2022: Past looks at present

Rakesh Bedi
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Summing up a year through flash fiction filled with historical characters.

What would journalist Lillian Ross write if she were to profile Elon Musk for 'The New Yorker' today?

Tunak to Sunak

The fat man took his morning Scotch and had a sumptuous breakfast in bed and started fuming. "Sunak," he said. "What kind of name is that?"

Obviously, he could not understand. Sunak. It was beyond him. He was familiar with Gandhi and Nehru, names he abhorred. He had taken a fancy to Jinnah, their rival, and had played an indirect yet sinister role in cutting the country up.

"Now," someone said, "Sunak came from the part that went to Jinnah."

"How could that bloody be?" he said, his dander up.

Somewhere, during one of the many revels he had participated in, he had listened to a song that went something like Tunak, tunak, tunak, tunak…tun…ta..ra..ra…Multiculti, he was told. That song was a multiculti gift. The word had made him rage again. What the hell was multiculti anyway? And now it is Sunak…Sunak…That, too, is multiculti.