10 house party games to try this New Year’s Eve

Keep the group size and dynamic in mind before you pick a game. That said, games like drunk Jenga work well both with close friends and between relative strangers.

New Year’s Eve celebrations might again be a bit limited this year, with some Covid-related restrictions back in place. But there are still ways to up the fun quotient in any party.

One way to do this, of course, is to play party games with your friends, family, and colleagues.

Now, we know from experience that some games can be difficult to explain. While others become tedious mid-way. To avoid those pitfalls, here's a list of some easy to play and games that party enthusiasts swear by:

Drunk Jenga

Build, break, drink, repeat. This game needs no introduction, and it just gets more fun as the party goes on.

Cards Against Humanity (not appropriate for family settings)

The game is perfect for people with a sense of humour. There are black and white cards. The game host retains the black cards which have fill-in-the-blank format sentences printed on them. The rest of the players get 10 white cards each. The white cards contain a word or a term that can be used to fill in the blank. The host then reads out the sentence on the black card, and the players have to hand in the card which they think will fill the blank in that sentence. The funniest version wins the round.

Piccolo (be prepared to do the ridiculous)

Keep in mind that this is a free app that you would need to download. You can play the game in pairs, groups or just individually. The app will flash different prompts and no matter how humungous or funny the ask, you will have to do what the prompt card spells out. The game has four different types of prompts - normal, game, virus and bottoms up. Each of these cards has their own element of fun, ensuring that the party doesn’t end soon!

King’s Cup (ice-breaker)

If your party guests don’t know each other, this can be an icebreaker. While this game goes by many different names, it is primarily a drinking game. All you need is a cheat sheet where you mention what one can do when a particular card is drawn. Then you must fan out a deck of cards and everyone must take turns drawing a card and acting out the action described in the cheat sheet. Continue until the final King is drawn or there are no more cards to turn over, whichever you prefer.

Flippy Cup

This is best for a large group of friends and especially those who don’t mind being intoxicated. Arrange glasses of booze in a line across a table and then set a timer. The team which chugs the drinks first is the one that wins. Stay safe; it's okay to call quits whenever you want - it's a game that's meant to be fun after all.

Drink If You (For very close friends only)

Start this game only is everyone is up for spilling secrets. The set of cards will have some fun/crazy/interesting life experiences mentioned. If you are guilty of having done what’s written on the card that's been drawn, you need to have a drink or take a shot. Drink if you've... ever drunk-dialled an ex/gotten lost in a parking lot/forgotten movie tickets at home... Make it as naughty or nice as your group dynamic permits.

And The Truth Comes Out

This game is perfect for those who don’t mind spilling the beans about their life. Basically all players have to draw a card and answer whatever is written on that card without holding back. You will know everything that your friends hid from you all this while! You can take a shot or a drink if you aren't brave enough to answer the questions. “Worst lie you’ve ever told?”, “Wildest experience you ever had?”, ask away. If it feels a bit teenage-y or silly, that's the point.

Screw It Let’s Do It

Similar to King’s Cup but with a twist. In this game, each player will have to do what’s written on the card, no matter what. If the player chickens out, they must drink or do a shot. You can club it with ‘And The Truth Comes Out’ to make things a bit more interesting.

Drop Your Ballot

Again, this is best suited for those who have a sense of humour and is best played in a large group. One of the players draws a card from a deck, reads it out to the group and the group has to vote for the one who best suits the characteristics mentioned in that card. The person with the highest votes drinks or takes a shot. The cycle repeats till all the cards have been drawn at least once.

Whom Would You

Best played with those who are familiar with each other, this game involves building funny and unlikely scenarios with your friends. Each card has some really funny and slightly outrageous scenarios attached to, “Who would you…” and while playing, each person has to draw a card and then choose someone who they’d like to reply to the scenario. The person chosen has to drink or take a shot. While some scenarios can make people uncomfortable, this game definitely makes the party memorable!

Psych

Slightly similar to Two Truths & A Lie, in this game, you’re given several trivia questions which you can plug the answers to yourself. You get to give four answer options, three of which are false. The others have to pick out the correct answer, so you can make it as challenging as possible.