Yuvraj Singh buys penthouse in South Delhi’s Sky Mansion

Swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh, known for his six sixes against Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007, and Man of the Series in the World Cup 2011, has hit the ball out of the park with a recent purchase at Sky Mansion by Risland in Chattarpur, South Delhi.

The former Indian cricketer’s flamboyance has extended to this home which also exudes similar exuberance made specifically for ultra-luxury home buyers. The Mansion that Singh has booked is a 5-bedroom penthouse, comprising temperature-controlled infinity pool, personal home theater and a personal gym at an estimated price of Rs 31,000-32,000 per sq ft.

The SkyMansion project is one-of-its-kind residential condominium of ultra-luxury apartments starting from 3300 Sqft onwards. It is presently the only high-rise in Chattarpur, South Delhi standing 100 meters tall. It is amidst a green haven, surrounded by over 700 acres(approx.) of greens with views extending till Qutub Minar and Asola Wildlife sanctuary.

Moreover, the developer has ensured ease of living in the aesthetically designed homes as they are digitally-enabled safe and smart apartments with round-the-clock concierge. It also boasts of multi-level recreational spaces spread over 33,000 sq ft where the occupants can unwind themselves without stepping out of their comfort zones. In addition, the project is at a very advanced stage with structure complete and finishing work under-progress.

With this purchase, Singh reinforces his presence amongst Delhi’s affluent communities in the crème de la neighborhood. Thus, Singh’s purchase in SkyMansion makes perfect sense.

It is noteworthy that the project was launched on 21st Jan 2021 where the former cricketer was spotted interacting with the luxury apartment owners.

Singh is hailed as the hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50 over World Cup. He was always a top performer in any world cup, which was exhibited in the 2000 U-19 World Cup won by India, due to Singh’s stellar show.

Some Yuvraj Singh statistics for his fans….

In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh created history by scoring the fastest T20 fifty – Off just 12 balls!

While in the 2011 50 over World Cup, Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in the tournament, the only player in the history.

In 2012, Yuvraj was conferred with the Arjuna Award, India's second highest sporting award. In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

In 58 T20s Yuvraj has scored 1177 runs for India with an average of 28.02 and strike rate of 136.38, he has scored 8 fifties and his highest score is 77 runs. He has also grabbed 26 wickets with an average of 17.82 with the best bowling figure of 17/3.

Yuvraj has played 304 ODIs for India in which he has scored 8701 with an average of 36.56 and strike rate of 87.68, he has 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries to his name with the highest score of 150 runs.

While in 40 Test matches in which Yuvraj has scored 1900 runs with an average of 33.93, he has scored 3 centuries and 11 fifties and his highest score is 169 versus Pakistan.

Singh looked dapper in his beige jacket and yellow tinted glasses, adding the X-Factor to the launch event..

For further inquiries on Sky Mansion bookings please visit: www.luxurycelebhome.com

Or chat on WhatsApp with +91 83840 72477