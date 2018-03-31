App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Mar 31, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Young Turks with India’s top innovators under the age of 35

Watch Young Turks special edition from the side-lines of EmTech Awards 2018. For the past three years Young Turks has joined hands with MIT Technology Review and Mint to recognise innovators under the age of 35 from India who exemplify the spirit of innovation across domains like Biomedicine, neuromorphic computing and many more areas.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Watch Young Turks special edition from the side-lines of EmTech Awards 2018. For the past three years Young Turks has joined hands with MIT Technology Review and Mint to recognise innovators under the age of 35 from India who exemplify the spirit of innovation across domains like Biomedicine, neuromorphic computing and many more areas.

tags #Features

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.