Young Turks with India’s top innovators under the age of 35

Watch Young Turks special edition from the side-lines of EmTech Awards 2018. For the past three years Young Turks has joined hands with MIT Technology Review and Mint to recognise innovators under the age of 35 from India who exemplify the spirit of innovation across domains like Biomedicine, neuromorphic computing and many more areas. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

Watch Young Turks special edition from the side-lines of EmTech Awards 2018. For the past three years Young Turks has joined hands with MIT Technology Review and Mint to recognise innovators under the age of 35 from India who exemplify the spirit of innovation across domains like Biomedicine, neuromorphic computing and many more areas.