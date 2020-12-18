YouHaveArrived: Here’s a powerful Card by SBI Card & American Express® , for those who enjoy privileges

Success is not an accident. Those of you who have achieved something valuable in life with hard work and perseverance will agree with this quote.

And, when finally #YouHaveArrived, you get used to leading a rewarding and luxurious life, dining at the finest restaurants, staying at 5-star and above hotels, traveling across the world, and more. You celebrate and want the world to celebrate too.

Here, two giants in the financial sector- SBI Card and American Express®, also want to be companions in your success by offering you opportunities to enjoy privileges in life.

SBI Card and American Express®, jointly, have launched a new premium and lifestyle credit card- SBI Card Elite American Express® Card - designed to give you a host of privileges that compliment your luxurious lifestyle.

The perks

The SBI Card Elite American Express® Card goes beyond what’s typically offered by many of the other cards.

This SBI Credit Card welcomes you with gifts worth up to Rs 7,000 from marquee brands (where Gift Vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 are from exclusive spend based offer). The credit card also offers complimentary movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 per year from BookMyShow and lists exclusive offers at the finest restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets with the ‘Live the World’ program.

The top benefits also include 5X Reward Points on dining, departmental stores and grocery spends. You can earn up to Rs 50,000 bonus Reward Points worth Rs 12, 500 per year.

Travel the world

If you are a frequent flyer, the SBI Card Elite American Express® Card makes your journey and stay sweeter. It gives you complimentary access to lounges at domestic and international airports. The card also gives complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership.

You also get a complimentary membership to the priority pass program with access to over 100 airport lounges across the world.

While travelling the world, you can use this credit card and enjoy one of the lowest foreign currency mark-up charge as well, an attractive value-point for those of you who travel for business meetings and leisure.

The partnership

The partnership between SBI Card and American Express® gives customers a strong value proposition in the premium consumer segment. It will benefit the Indian consumers and build a robust consumer portfolio for the two giants as well.

The credit card resonates with the ideology of SBI Card and American Express®- to provide the best to its customers.

In a nutshell

The SBI Card Elite American Express® Card adds many feathers to your already luxurious life. The benefits of this credit card let the affluent continue to lead their premium life and avail well-deserved privileges. The complimentary services, rewards and bonuses are exciting as you can avail without any challenges.

This is a partnered post.