Women’s Day 2019: Meet the only woman in Bollywood who lights up your favourite stars

Women today are taking up more bolder positions in Bollywood. From directors and editors, to camerapersons and stuntwomen, there is no department that is untouched by women. The lighting department is one place, which was a male-dominated bastion as people have to deal with heavy equipment for long hours. But Hetal Dedhia has changed that now.

She is the only female gaffer in Bollywood.

This Women's Day we turn the spotlight on trailblazers like Hetal who may make 'light' of their achievements by breaking barriers in their own way.

Watch the video for more.