Why Term Plan is the best way to prepare for each twist in life?

“Life is unpredictable”, is a refrain we’ve all said, heard or read. That’s because it’s true, especially when it comes to seeing through our future plans. Yet most of us do not have a plan to protect our loved ones if something were to happen to us. Having a plan provides a financial cushion, to help the family manage their regular expenses in case of any unforeseen eventuality. But how do we do that? Here’s a simple answer – buy a term plan.

A typical family with 4 people, will need anywhere between Rs.30,000 to Rs. 75,000 each month to make ends meet. A term plan is a form of life insurance which helps your family manage expenses even after you’re no longer around. Keeping the evolving needs in mind, life insurance providers work tirelessly to design highly customizable plans that will help the policyholders align their financial goals as per their requirements. Not only that, there are term plans, like iSelect Star Term Plan that offer features like 100% return of premium. This means, you will get all the premiums (excluding goods and service tax and any underwriting extra premium, if any) which you have paid in your policy, if you survive through the term. Isn’t it a completely win-win situation? Well, there’s more to it!

Term life insurances also provide the option to secure yourself till you turn 99! In case of diagnosis of terminal illnesses, you can get the entire sum assured to help you pay for the medical expenses. Well, investing in a term plan can never go wrong if you choose the best one available out there. Fortunately for you, you don’t need to look far to find a term insurance plan that gives you all these advantages and more.

iSelect Star Term Plan by Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance is a comprehensive term plan that offers 100% return of premium with whole life coverage. Did we mention, that with the limited premium payment option, you can now play #LifeKaPowerplay?Basically, with iSelect Star Term plan, pay your policy premiums for 10 years only and get life coverage till you turn 99 years of age!

Do not let uncertainties take over the peace of your mind. Get protected with iSelect Star Term Plan. Visit www.canarahsbclife.com today to explore the host of benefits offered by iSelect Star Term Plan and prepare for the safest innings of your life.

This is a partnered post.