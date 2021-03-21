Why sex education at schools can no longer be overlooked 

When it comes to most topics taught in schools, the motto is often “knowledge is power”. But there is one topic that makes school authorities instantaneously nervous: sex education. Their fear of social and cultural backlash associated with it is so high that even in places where it’s taught, the topic is couched in euphemisms.

That might change now with a new study linking sex education with academic success, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, recently.

The study titled ‘Three Decades of Research: The Case for Comprehensive Sex Education’ reviewed the effectiveness of school-based sex education in the US and around the world, spanning three decades, and found that the programme has led to a host of benefits in students including, better performance at school, mental health and safety apart from protecting them from STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and unwanted pregnancies.

The study led by Eva S Goldfarb and Lisa D Lieberman of Montclair State University, US, concluded that a healthy sexuality and existence requires age-appropriate sexual knowledge from a young age. As a part of their research, the authors conducted a systematic review of literature dating back to 1990 to find evidence for the effectiveness of sexuality education. The review offers substantial evidence that sexuality education is most effective when begun early and before sexual activity begins.

“As with all other areas of the curriculum, building an early foundation and scaffolding learning with developmentally appropriate content and teaching are key to long-term development of knowledge, attitudes and skills that support healthy sexuality,” the study noted.

“Further, if students are able to avoid early pregnancy, STIs, sexual abuse and interpersonal violence and harassment while feeling safe and supported within their school environment, they are more likely to experience academic success, a foundation for future stability,” according to findings.

“The study offers valuable insights and comes at a time when internet pornography has become the substitute sex education for students almost everywhere,” said Dr Sharmila Majumdar, sexologist and India head of American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counsellors and Therapists (AASECT). “The link between sex education and academic performance is especially significant and often overlooked,” she said.

According to Dr Majumdar, comprehensive sex education is necessary for everyone as pornography is unrealistic and cannot act as a substitute for sex education.

While it’s a fact that there is very little sex education happening in Indian schools, at least efforts have been made, over the last few years, at the government level to make sexuality education a part of the school curriculum.

So nearly a decade after India banned sex education in schools, the Union government rolled out a ‘School Health Programme’ to impart sexuality education for students from class IX to XII in 2018.

The role-play and activity-based module, covering various aspects of growing up including sexual and reproductive health, sexual abuse, good touch and bad touch, nutrition, mental health, sexually transmitted diseases, non-communicable diseases, injuries and violence and substance abuse in an age-appropriate manner was launched by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Sexual health is now a priority area for the Central government. The National Health Portal, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, describes young people as one of the “most vulnerable groups” who face barriers to sexual health information, especially in developing countries.

“Sex education is not just learning about sexual activities, reproductive health or birth control. It’s also about their mental wellbeing and social development as the study shows,” said Dr Majumdar.