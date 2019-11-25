Why OPPO Reno2 deserves to be named “Smartphone of the Year” for 2019

If we were to pick one area where technological advancements take place at a rapid pace, it would be smartphones. Every year, we witness cutting-edge technologies in smartphone devices, that take the user experience to the next level.

In 2019 too, we saw a string of smartphone makers releasing new flagships boasting of power-packed technology, sleek designs, and advanced user interfaces. As we scanned through a slew of them to pick the best offering of 2019, the smartphone maker that stood out of the crowd and presented one-of-its-kind technology in the premium segment was OPPO.

The global smartphone maker has been a market disruptor and brings breakthrough technology in its smartphones. From rotating camera modules to fast charging, OPPO has been innovating with its handsets, giving all kinds of users a premium experience.

OPPO’s innovative streak has made the brand a popular choice amongst smartphone users. With the best of tech on offer, OPPO devices provide users with a unique smartphone experience and make it affordable too for people of all age groups.



With the string of innovative devices that were released by the brand in 2019, the one device that caught our eye was the brand’s latest offering: Reno2. The device sought attention with its teaser launch itself and has now become the top-performing smartphone of the year and a trendsetter too. Let’s find out why OPPO Reno2 deserves to be named “Smartphone of The Year”.

Breakthrough Camera Innovations

In terms of technology, there are some outstanding offerings in place. The device showcases a sophisticated 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back that offers a 20X Digital Zoom. Setting the bar even higher in the camera department OPPO introduced the world’s first shark fin popup camera with Bokeh effect in video.

Another important feature which is noteworthy is the Ultra Dark Mode 2.0. This enables the user to get crisp, clear and vivid photographs even in pitch dark conditions.



All Round Performer



The innovations and technological advancements are not just limited to the camera department. Battery, which is another pain area for many users, saw some kickass upgrade by OPPO. The Reno2 is equipped with 4000mAh battery that can last during heavy operations such as playing heavy graphic games, video conferencing, long conference calls and multitasking. If drained out, OPPO’s very own VOOC flash charge 3.0 promises a 51% charge in just 30 minutes.The Reno2 also saw optimum value with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset that powers-up graphics, enables gaming for hours, and supports sophisticated AI features. Moreover, the device comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage, which enables users to store important files, heavy software, games and memorable photos and videos without any storage worry.

Dynamic Display

In the design element, OPPO Reno2 offers Dynamic AMOLED display of 6.5 inches with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for remarkable viewing experience. The 3D curved body and gradient colors takes the aesthetics of the device to a whole new level giving the phone a classy and elegant look. Another modification that OPPO has brought in its Reno2 is the flat back surface. We often see smartphones with protruding camera bumps in the back. But, the camera in OPPO Reno2 is hidden under a durable glass, which gives a smooth flat back surface to the smartphone, aligning the features beautifully without compromising on the design aesthetics.

Powerful with endless possibilities

With these powerful smartphone specifications, OPPO proved that it is a pioneer in introducing new technologies in the smartphone industry, breaking records every year and forcing brands to take notice. OPPO Reno2 also takes the cake due to its price offering in the premium segment. OPPO Reno2 is priced at Rs 36, 990, which is a great price point considering its powerful specifications and features using which users can achieve endless possibilities.

Moving ahead of the curve the brand is also taking positive strides in 5G which will become a technological pillar of the Indian mobile market. Advancement in technology along with innovations that cater to user requirement has ensured that the brand is going to retain its top spot and will continue to be hit among users from all age groups.