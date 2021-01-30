Why it is crucial to invest in mental health

The pandemic has been a stressful situation for anyone to deal with; especially since most of us are confined indoors and concerned for family or friends. Many continue to worry about unemployment and are finding ways to grapple with an uncertain future. In addition, for the estimated one-in-ten people in the world who live with a mental health disorder or a chronic illness, it’s been an even tougher time.

As per the World Health Organization, close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder. Yet, very few people around the world have access to quality mental health services. In low- and middle-income countries, more than 75 percent of people with mental, neurological and substance use disorders receive no treatment for their condition at all. Despite all this, people still refrain from broaching the topic of mental illness; treating it like a taboo. Often times, family and friends are unsupportive and don't even acknowledge mental illness symptoms, letting them go unnoticed.

Impact of COVID-19 on mental health

In times of social distancing and self-isolation, it is easy to feel lonely and emotionally unhinged. The lockdown due to the global health crisis further exasperated the severity of mental health ailments. A 2020 survey conducted by The Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS) revealed a 20 percent rise in mental illness cases after the outbreak of coronavirus; with one in five Indians suffering from mental illness. Counsellors and psychiatrists have also confirmed a 35 percent to 40 percent increase in cases of stress and panic attacks in April. It was even reported that suicide was the leading cause for over 300 lockdown deaths in India; many of which were caused by fear of infection, loneliness, lack of freedom of movement, and alcohol withdrawal during the lockdown.

With the social stigma surrounding mental health, people who are dealing with it don't often speak up about their issues. They bottle their emotions and try to cope with their inner battles alone. It’s pertinent to recognise signs people with mental illness may exhibit such as persistent sadness for weeks, withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions, talking about death or suicide, outbursts or extreme irritability, to name but a few.

#HealthInsideOut

With the aim to create awareness on mental health and encourage people to take mental health seriously Future Generali recently launched the #HealthInsideOut campaign. With a keen focus on the importance of mental well-being, the campaign emphasises that one’s mental health is just as important as their physical health and urge you to be vigilant and not to ignore the signs of an underlying mental illness through this campaign. The objective behind this campaign was four-fold: to de-stigmatise the issue by showing that it's a common problem; raise awareness that some seemingly common symptoms could be glaring signs of mental illness; urging action by telling the audience to not ignore these underlying signs; and educating people that help is available, whether it is medical or financial.

The Future Generali team made a tremendous effort in understanding the nuances and manifestations of mental health by engaging with health experts and those experiencing mental illnesses. During this meticulous research, they discovered that the some of the signs of such illnesses can be seen on inanimate objects being used by those afflicted. The excessive squeezing of a stress ball, chewing the top of a pencil or a pen cap, the constant shifting of the pillow or throwing of things in rage could indicate the onset of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety or insomnia. To effectively bring forth this key insight in a lighter vein, the campaign produced videos that humanised these kind of objects and brought to light the importance of observing these changes and offering help at the right time.

Further, in recognising the need for a comprehensive mental health plan, Future Generali also launched a Health Total Policy that covers mental illness treatment at par with physical illness, and provides a sum insured of up to Rs 1 Crore with flexible premium payments. It is the only insurer that has worked towards making mental health a priority and bringing the conversation to the mainstream. Last year, they also rolled out the Total Health Score to assess mental wellbeing—a simple assessment tool with self-care content that is curated by mental health experts to help understand these issues and effectively manage them.

The tool, available on their website and mobile app, was built with the help of practising therapists and counsellors who understand the early signs of potential mental health issues. Once an individual completes the assessment, they are attributed a score that outlines their mental wellness quotient, and also provides an indication of potential issues or mental wellness concerns that they may be going through at the moment.

With an innovative policy like this, Future Generali has displayed their commitment in driving bringing the mental health conversation in the spotlight. So take the first step towards mental well-being and insure your loved ones' overall health by letting them those that they are not alone in this.

This is a partnered post.