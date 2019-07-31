Why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is the smartest option today?

Today, financiers are grappling the challenges arising due to surplus liquidity and falling interest rate cut. The losses arising due to frauds, and the slow pace of bad loan recovery has led to increase in the cost of credit.

To keep up with the rising cost of credit, several financiers have reduced FD interest rates by nearly 5 to 75 basis points. The swinging mutual fund returns and dismal revenues in the stock market are not encouraging for the risk-averse investors seeking guaranteed returns.

During these turbulent times, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit comes across as a ray of hope with high interest rates up to 8.95%.

Read along to know how you can earn high returns on your investment, even as markets turn volatile.

Get guaranteed returns without any risk

Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can help you get guaranteed returns, with a fixed interest rate. This means that your rate of returns does not change through the tenor under any circumstances. Your maturity proceeds remain unaffected by market volatility too. Thus, you can safely invest your corpus, knowing fully well that your money will bring in profits.

Bonus/Investment amount (in Rs.) Tenor (in yrs.) Interest rate (in %) Maturity amount (in Rs.) Returns (in %) 25,000 5 8.60 37,765 51.06 50,000 5 8.60 75,530 51.06 1,00,000 5 8.60 1,51,060 51.06

You can use the FD Calculator to determine the returns you can get, by investing different investment amounts. If you invest a bonus of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 50,000 or Rs. 1,00,000 for a 5-year tenor, for instance, and opt for payouts at maturity, you will earn 8.60% interest as a new customer. Based on this information, take a look at how you can grow your savings.

If you’re an existing customer, you can get a higher interest rate of up to 8.85% and up to 8.95% if you’re a senior citizen. This means you can look for higher returns, with lowest risk.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the safest company FD, with high credit ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. These are the highest ratings and indicate that your money is in good hands and that you’ll receive the amount due to you on time. Moreover, this FD is the only Indian NBFC FD that has been rated ‘-BBB’ by S&P Global.

Choose your tenor

If you’ve recently received your bonus and are looking for ways to earmark it for a future goal, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a great option to start investing. You can choose a tenor between 12 to 60 months, and enjoy benefits of a matured investment, as per your convenience.

Bonus/Investment amount(in Rs.) Tenor (in yrs.) Interest rate (in %) Returns (in Rs.) Returns (in %) Maturity amount (in Rs.) 50,000 3 8.60 14,041 28.08 64,041 50,000 4 8.60 19,549 39.10 69,549 50,000 5 8.60 25,530 51.06 75,530

Consider the returns a new customer can get via the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit when investing a bonus of Rs. 50,000 in a 3-year, 4-year or 5-year FD.

As you can see a longer tenor benefits you more, as you get to enjoy higher FD interest rates. When you invest for 5 years, you get returns amounting to 51.06% of your principal amount.

Access emergency funding via a loan against your FD

When you invest in FD, your investment becomes an asset or security. So, you can use it as collateral if you need to raise funds urgently. Bajaj Finance offers you a loan up to Rs. 4 lakh, against your FD, depending on its value. With this feature available to you, you will never have to prematurely withdraw from your FD and compromise on returns.

Accelerate your returns by renewing your deposits

Top-tier issuers such as Bajaj Finance sweeten the deal further by offering an increment on the base interest rate when you reinvest your FD. You can get an additional 0.10% on renewal of your investment, and you can do so easily by opting for the auto-renewal facility when you start your FD. This way, you don’t have to worry about complicated procedures or paperwork; as the renewal is taken care of by Bajaj Finance.

You can also look for hassle-free investment process by reaping the benefits of online FD with Bajaj Finance. Also, get benefits like multi-deposit facility, FD with debit card and auto-renewal facility. Start investing with just Rs. 25000 and make your savings grow.