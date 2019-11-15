Why FDs are a suitable investment tool for senior citizens

One of the major dilemmas that senior citizens face during their retirement phase is about financial planning--how they can invest their monies including the pension amount to generate stable monthly income without risking the principal amount.

Since there’s no monthly income from a regular job after 60, senior citizens look at safe investment options with which they can continue with their basic standard of living, pay medical bills and enjoy retirement years.

Here, the key to a financially happy retirement is planning. If senior citizens plan well in advance, they can lead a smooth post-retirement life without any financial worry.

To begin with, many financial planners advise senior citizens to create a budget and scan through their daily and monthly expenses. Creating a budget gives them an assessment of how much they require to live a financially independent life and identify necessary and unnecessary expenditures.

The next step comes identification of assets that can generate sufficient funds. There are several investment options available in the market, but senior citizens must consider their risk appetite before deciding the final portfolio. Since they cannot afford to take big risks as senior citizens, it is important that they invest in safe instruments to get a steady monthly income and safeguard their wealth, especially the principal amount.

For safe investments, one of the options that they can look at is fixed deposits (FDs). FD is a comfortable and popular option to invest among senior citizens. Since FD is not affected by any market conditions, they are the most secure investment tools.

FD is also the best bet as they offer higher interest rate for senior citizens. For instance, PNB Housing Finance Limited offers 0.25% higher FD interest rate for senior citizens. In general, at present, PNB Housing is offering upto 8.70% interest on FD.

*additional 0.25% rate of interest on above FD rates by PNB Housing for Senior Citizens

In case of emergencies, senior citizens can also opt for loan against FDs and pay for any urgent treatment or unforeseen expenditure.

Also, it is quite easy to open a fixed deposit with PNB Housing without visiting any branch. Senior citizens can open an FD account without any cumbersome paperwork and monitor it at their own comfort. They just have to visit the website and provide contact details and the amount that they would like to deposit. PNB Housing will get in touch with them to collect the FD documents and within 48 hours the fixed deposit account will be opened with PNB housing finance.

Moreover, PNB Housing Fixed Deposit has a rating of CRISIL ‘FAAA/Negative’ which indicates highest level of safety. Instruments with this ratings are considered to have the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

While investing in the FD, make sure to choose a nominee. In the case of a depositor’s unfortunate demise, the repayment of the deposit and payment of any interest would be made to the nominee; without reference to either heirs or legal representatives of the deceased.