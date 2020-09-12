Why are there so few Indian coaches in IPL — former cricketers, experts take strike

"I would like to see more Indian coaches in the IPL. It is not a true reflection of Indian resources. I would want to see many Indians being part of the IPL as head coaches," Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI earlier this week. The former Indian coach lost his job to Ravi Shastri after the 2017 Champions Trophy largely due to his ‘differences’ with captain Virat Kohli. However, Kumble’s ‘job prospects’ didn’t diminish in the IPL circuit; and he loudly wondered about the lack of enough representations from Indians in the most high-profile cricket league of the world. "It is a bit of irony -- one Indian as head coach. I think at some point in time there will be a lot more Indian coaches," added the most successful Indian bowler of all time.

His sentiment was echoed by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chief Executive Officer Venky Mysore who told espncricinfo.com: “Yes, I read that, and I agree with him." Like Kumble, Mysore too has emphasised that "it is only a matter of time" before there are more Indian head coaches in the IPL. "Sometimes we forget this is a very young league, we're only into the 13th year," Mysore said. "Until India won the championship [T20 World Cup] in 2007, it [the T20 format] hadn't caught the imagination of the public. Foreigners have had more experience playing the format, and because they're allowed to go and play in the other leagues, there's a certain experience they bring with it. I don't see any reason why head coaches can't be Indian. It's just a matter of time and I'd love to see that."

We spoke to four important voices of Indian cricket on this subject which keeps coming back every season since the inception of the Indian Premier League. The conversation has been arranged in a round-table format.

Anil Kumble.

Panelists

Former Mumbai opener Shishir Hattangadi has served as the CEO of Mumbai Indians in 2008 and currently is the CEO of Baroda Cricket Association.

Another opener, Aakash Chopra, has represented India in Test cricket and played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008-09 season.

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput is someone arguably the most underrated coach by all franchises. Rajput was part of the coaching team when MS Dhoni won the T20 World cup in 2007. Rajput is currently the head coach of Zimbabwe.

And finally, there is another CEO in Hemant Dua, who knows a thing or two about how key decisions are made by owners.

On not enough Indians coaches in the IPL

Shishir Hattangadi: Generally, there is a feeling that foreign coaches are more exposed to dealing with the franchises and that’s a big tick in the box. Also, you will find that coaching is (more) about comfort level. Why an X coach who comes from X country prefers people from his country because it’s a comfort level. Importantly, every coach has to understand his support staff better. You will often find that most of them have worked (together) in past.

Aakash Chopra: When you see the bigger names it is always easier to tell the story. Long and short of the story is you (tend to) go for big names. Look at how many big Indian names are in the coaching set-up? Kumble, (Rahul) Dravid, (VVS) Laxman, Zaheer (Khan), (Ashish) Nehra, etc. They all are engaged. They have a fair amount of credentials. (Unfortunately) Not too many Indians with stature are available.

Lalchand Rajput: Obviously, I am disappointed. We have to support our coaches. We have so many level-3 coaches in India. Unless you give opportunity how will they prove themselves?

Virat Kohli

Hemant Dua: There is an equal number of Indian coaches (in the IPL). Zaheer Khan (Director of Cricket with Mumbai Indians and not the head coach) is there, we (DC) got (Mohammad) Kaif and (Vijay) Dahiya and in past also had Praveen Amre too. Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals’ head coach) was appointed by us and James Hopes was a player.

On perceptions that Indians are not smart enough yet for T20 format

Shishir Hattangadi: Getting a foreign coach widens your knowledge. A foreign coach has travelled a lot, has done various stint, has great exposure but that is not to say that Indian coaches are not competent. You will also have to look at that somebody who is also apolitical. That’s why sometimes that they get preference. It’s an ongoing process of learning like teaching. You will also find that supply and demand chain. There are so many coaches but not enough jobs. Unlike in England where you have public school, in India cricket coach is a master of all sports. In many countries outside India, you can start your career from grass root and then graduate to the national level. (In India) There is a small pool of coaches who keep fleeting from one association to another in a couple of seasons.

Aakash Chopra : For argument’s sake, I am giving you the example of Delhi Capitals’ Head coach Ponting. If he wants assistant coaches (Indian) what he would do? He may be knowing me and Kaif but certainly not Tarak Sinha (Chopra’s childhood coach who has produced over a dozen international cricketers and also made Delhi and Rajasthan Ranji Trophy Champions). The game has changed. Senior (domestic) coaches don’t fit the bill because the delegation job (which essentially is done by most coaches in India) can only be done by a head coach.

Lalchand Rajput: Smart means the coach has to be a good communicator and possess great knowledge. It’s a fast game. If I am not a good communicator, why someone will hire me? (But for that) you need to take interviews and find out. I think top overseas coaches are good at marketing themselves.

Hemant Dua: No, I don’t think marketing is required for a coach. As far as communication skill is concerned, 70 percent are Indian players. They understand the local language so English is not (absolutely) required. It’s more about skill. Does he understand the team, game really well? The strategy part is more significant. Communication is important but not the only thing. If language is a barrier we can have a translator.

Indian coaches getting a raw deal in IPL

Shishir Hattangadi: On the face of it, it seems that, but if you go a little deeper, you will see that foreign coaches have a deeper/strong connection with players. The tolerance level to cope up with the lack of success for Indian coaches is slightly lesser (for example Rajput). A lot of foreign players may not have delivered but one reason could be connection with the players. One reason could be Indian coaches may not have been able to tick all the boxes.

Aakash Chopra: Everyone gets sacked sometimes. See the examples of Tom Moody (he was sacked by Punjab and then SRH with whom he won the trophy). Trevor Bayliss (IPL winning coach for KKR), Ponting (Mumbai won title) Nehra was sacked (last year as RCB bowling coach), Daniel Vettori was sacked. Simon Katich was sacked. (I don’t think) that only Indian gets sacked. Someone who doesn’t get selected always finds fault with the system, be a commentator with the broadcasters or as is the case with the players and selectors.

Hemant Dua: No I disagree. If you don’t deliver in the IPL, (you will be sacked) it’s a brutal form of the game. If you don’t perform, thank you very much. Life moves on. It’s a very demanding game. Barcelona (football club) fired its coach! It’s the nature of the beast. Either you perform or perish.

Do Indian captains/ iconic players also dictate who is selected as a coach?

Shishir: That has been the case throughout the world. Captain will always be the most important to take the decision. His view will always be considered very seriously. He needs his ammunition to fire well. By and large, across the world, the captain’s word is taken very seriously and not just in India. And it’s only fair.

Aakash Chopra: Only Dhoni and (Stephan) Fleming are exception or else there is no Jodi (pair of a captain-coach). These days feedback is taken by all captains from domestic players on the coaches they have worked with in different teams. So, an informed decision can be made not just the win-loss record of a coach.

Lalchand Rajput: I don’t know about their (Indian captains’) mindset. But, it has changed since (Duncan) Fletcher left as head coach of Team India. Since then, we have only Indian coaches.

Hemant Dua: Each team has a group of Indians and foreigners mixed and I think we are getting a bit biased.

Suggestions for the way ahead so that more Indians coaches can be seen in IPL

Shishir Hattangadi: It’s like a teachers’ training programme. Look very closely what foreign coaches do, be very vigilant and observant what are the steps they are doing right, that appeals to the people (who matter). They (foreigners) must be doing something right. If you keep your ego aside then you may find a formula to connect with people. Don’t look the other way. Try to imbibe and learn and find the right formula.

Aakash Chopra: If you are a good coach then develop a reputation over a period of time like Dishant Yagnik (Rajasthan Royal’s fielding coach) has done. Amol (Majumdar) is there too. Ultimately, quality will matter.

Lalchand Rajput: DC had so many coaches, have they ever won? I am not against any foreign coach but only few teams are wining like CSK and MI. So I am surprised that arguments of win are being given? DC rarely reaches top 4. Punjab did well when Sanjay Bangar was there. Maybe, Indian coaches will have to say that give me two years and I will take you to the final. And, that may work.

I am not a cricket expert (to suggest). (However), it’s about good work ethics. Learning new techniques. There is no reason why you won’t be chosen. It’s just a matter of time. At the end of the day, all teams want to win. If they feel the guy is going to help them in doing so and perform and deliver, they will hire. The interview is done on various parameters and it is a panel of people. It’s a rigorous process. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. If you are good enough like cricketers, you will make it.