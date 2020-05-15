App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:54 PM IST

What lies ahead? Forecasting the future of Indian industry

It is time to think ahead, start a conversation and envision the ways to reboot businesses


The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a grinding halt. Besides impacting human lives adversely, forcing people under lockdown, the crisis has also adversely affected economies world over, following the temporary shutdown of businesses and industries across sectors and India is no exception.

Although the exact damage of the sudden shock of the virus on businesses is yet to be ascertained, industry body FICCI has warned of massive job losses and a hit on the infrastructure sector among others.

There’s no denying the fact that the COVID-19 crisis will hit the Indian economy and bring about fundamental changes in its functioning. That said, the pandemic will also introduce certain opportunities for entrepreneurs in several sectors and give them a chance to revamp their operations and align themselves with modern ways of conducting businesses.

Thus, to discuss the opportunities and deliberate on the future of businesses, Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents ‘The Future of Indian Industry’, powered by Salesforce, on May 19 where stalwarts from different sectors will discuss and forecast the future of Indian industry in a post-COVID-19 world.

To Register - Click Here

During the virtual summit, experts will engage in multiple panel discussions and give insights on varied topics including ‘New Age Companies - tech tools needed for survival’ and ‘Work From Home - The new reality to benefit topline and environment?’, besides other industry-led conversations.

Since it is time to think ahead and envision the ways to reboot businesses, the summit will start a conversation in that direction and create an understanding of how this new world economic order will shape out and the ensuing business opportunities it will foster.

To be a part of the conversation and ask specific questions, you can register on Moneycontrol.com and get access to more than 10 conferences.

Stay tuned for more details.

Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:54 pm

