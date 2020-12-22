What do you do within 15 minutes of waking up? Here’s why it matters!

How do you spend the first 15 minutes when you wake up in the morning? If you pose this question on discussion websites such as Quora and Reddit, you’ll discover that a majority of people check their smartphones right after waking up.

Well, they might be addicted and are certainly not alone.

As per the second edition of a study - ‘Smartphones and their Impact on Human Relationships 2020’- recently commissioned by global smartphone brand - vivo and conducted by CMR, a whopping 84% of respondents said they check their phones within 15 minutes of waking up, pointing towards smartphone addiction which is taking a toll on human relationships.

The study of 2000 participants stated that 88% of users agreed that people point them out for using the phone when they are with them; and 46% of people said they pick up the phone at least five times in an hour-long conversation.

While smartphones have become a necessity and help in improving quality of life, excessive usage has certainly impacted relationships and mental health, especially in the times of COVID-19 and ensued lockdowns.

An uptick in smartphone usage

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the use of smartphones as devices became the central nervous system for people to stay connected, work from home, attend online classes, and use them as a source of entertainment.

The findings of the study pointed out that there was a 25% increase in average daily time spent on a smartphone in the post-COVID era and Indians are spending more time on smartphone since lockdown– OTT (59%), Social Media (55%), and Gaming (45%).

The perils

When was the last time you looked at your friend while he/she was talking? Did you ‘phub’ someone recently?

People are drawn to their smartphones more than ever before. The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), or the constant urge to stay informed via social media has connected people with the world but disconnected them from their loved ones.

This is not a good practice. Using smartphones while spending time with family, teaching kids, during meals, working out, etc., leaves other people ignored and pushed away, leading to misunderstandings, frustration and a hollow in relationships.

As per the report, 89% users agreed that excessive use of smartphone impacts the quality of time spent with their loved ones, 74% felt it is important to have a life separate from your smartphones, and 70% users stated that mindless usage of smartphones is adversely impacting their relationships.

The numbers highlight that ‘phubbing’, the practice of ignoring one’s companion to pay attention to mobile device, disrupts in-person relationships and makes people unhappy.

Besides, it impacts your behaviour too, as staying connected to social media accounts, scanning through other people’s social feeds can make you, sometimes, dissatisfied with your own life and even lonely. Mobile phone disruption also leaves no time for self-care, which affects physical and mental health.

Speaking of health, 70% users from the study felt excessive use of smartphones is impacting their mental and physical health.

Indeed, the increased screen time can affect mental health, disturb sleeping patterns, impact decision making and creative thinking, especially checking the phone within 15 minutes of waking up. Checking your smartphone as soon as you wake up can make you lethargic, increase your stress levels and even make you unhappy.

Moreover, it also robs you of your morning routine and there are some happiness inducing activities that can be conducted at that time.

Time to #switchoff

Even though smartphones have become indispensable, you have to differentiate between necessity and addiction.

The study by vivo India reads that 73% would be happier if they spend less time on smartphones and 74% felt that periodically switching off their mobile phone can help them spending more time with their family.

Smartphones do create convenience, thanks to home delivery options, enabling you to shop, eat, read, watch your favourite shows, and so much more. But, with such power comes great responsibility and if overused, it may trigger addiction.

Thus, it is important to #SwitchOff your smartphone periodically for a healthy mind and life.

