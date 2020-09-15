“WHAT” becomes the most expensive word of 2020

With internet bandwidth improving in most areas of the countries, virtual meetings have spiked in proportion. Internet infrastructure may have upgraded but some of our communication tools still don’t serve or match up to the quality. Which means you will continue to hear more than the required information or not hear anything at all.

A recent survey was conducted by IPSOS MORI on behalf of EPOS. The data was collected between the end of January and mid February 2020, which makes the word “WHAT” the most expensive word in 2020.

1,000 audio decision makers (in charge of purchasing headsets, speakerphones and conferencing solutions), and 1,500 audio end-users (business practitioners who regularly use an audio solution i.e. headset, headphones, speakerphone etc.), 75% of which work within companies of 200+ people, completed an online study during February 2020.

The survey sample was split evenly per geography (300 end-users and 200 decision makers), across the US, UK, France, Germany & APAC (Hong Kong & Singapore).

The evaluation measures key metrics and quantifies factors we usually miss out. Findings explain that the average audio solution end user loses 29 minutes per week, due to poor sound quality on voice calls. For businesses, the cumulative cost of this wasted time is huge. It is also compounded by other expensive issues that can be caused by poor communication – critical instructions being missed or misunderstood is one example. Negative customer experiences that impact company reputation is another. A fifth of end users have experienced dissatisfied clients due to poor sound quality. Bad audio is bad business, period!

One in five decision makers said poor audio experiences had the following outcomes:

• Dissatisfied clients (23%)• Financial loss due to incorrectly undertaking a task (18%)• Losing a key piece of work or a deal resulting in financial loss to the company (18%)

• Losing a pitch or tender (19%)

Needless to say, these financial outcomes could be far more serious than those 29 lost minutes of time.

To mitigate these costs, the answer always relies on technology. Investment in right tools and devices can reap better ROI, work from home has no expiry date, and we are going to use a mic, a headphone, and web camera for all our work going forward. This can have a direct impact on employees too, who suffer emotionally. Another employee survey finding shows:• 35% feel frustration, irritation and annoyance due to bad audio• 25% experience moments of stress

• 15% even feel embarrassment or a lack of confidence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

But usage of “what” can be put out of business via EPOS and businesses need not endure its wrath anymore.

EPOS, headquartered in Denmark, was founded in 2020 and builds on the legacy of Sennheiser Communications, the former joint venture between Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co KG and Demant A/S. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER. EPOS is part of the Demant group – the world-leading audio and hearing technology group that offers solutions and services to help people connect and communicate with the world around them. The Demant Group operates in a global market with companies in more than 30 countries, employs more than 14,000 employees, and generates an annual revenue of around DKK 14 billion. It is also a market leader within hearing health and operates in hearing devices, hearing implants, diagnostic instruments and intelligent audio solutions.

EPOS caters to the Enterprise Solutions, Gaming as well as to the Air Traffic Control segment, with a vast range of products with a contemporary design approach. They make premium auditory experiences for businesses for one equivalent to any professional musician or singer. Every syllable or note matters in a song, so why should it not matter in a business where, a wrong message can trigger a wrong decision. The fact that the Air Traffic Control segment uses EPOS audio devices for transmitting safety communication messages it certainly relies on their audio clarity solution.

So how does EPOS purify sound for enterprise professionals? They use the Adaptive Beamforming microphones based on EPOS-AI technology which “monitors” and understands the difference between the user’s speech and extraneous noises, including background speech, in-door and out-door sound environment and even wind. This has led to the Adaptive Beamforming microphones based on the EPOS-AI. The technology applied works by combining three microphones to create two virtual cardioid microphone systems working back to back. The “front” directional microphone is optimized for voice pickup while the “back” directional microphone is optimized for noise and reverb rejection. This is the magic formula which filters and purify sound for speech clarity and omits and scope of “What” in communication.

It doesn’t stop here, with the multitude functions in microphones, speakers, and headphones it allows for Double Talk for speakerphones specifically which avoids echoes where 2 parties speak at the same time causing a sound loop. With the help of echo cancelling processing sound loops are broken making both parties hear each other even when they speak together. Making “What” further insignificant.