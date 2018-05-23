WeWork will compel you to reimagine workspaces, change the way you work

Working alone or with a fixed group can limit your imagination and ideas. Human beings tend to improve, learn more, innovate, generate ideas and exude positivity when they interact and collaborate with different people. And, small business and startups look for the right kind of environment which leads to visualising more concepts and scaling businesses.

This is where collaborative workspaces, or shared workspaces, play a pivotal role.

Once considered as an extension of startups and freelancers, now organisations of all sizes are transforming and bringing collaborative workspaces under their fold.

The trend of shared workspaces is gaining steam in India, and as per a study by JLL, the segment is expected to receive $400 million investments in 2018. The key drivers to this growing popularity will be cost, infrastructure, networking, collaboration and growth.

In this backdrop, one of the shared workspaces that is satiating the office needs of all kinds of business sizes, right from freelancers to SMBs to big organisations is-WeWork. It’s a global network of workspaces where companies and people grow together. WeWork offers cutting edge shared workspaces, which is a dream of majority of employees who are in awe of off-beat office spaces offered by global companies.

WeWork, a global network of shared workspaces, has a mix of all elements, and encourages companies to move beyond cubicles.



Amenities: WeWork exudes a vibe that inspires every individual and team to work and collaborate with others. The workspace design features private offices for teams of over 100 people with glass walls to maintain privacy without sacrificing transparency or natural light. It comes fitted with super-fast wi-fi, desk lamps, lockable fitting cabinets, copier, scanner and printer at every WeWork floor and even private phone booths at all floors.

Service/support: There are onsite managers at WeWork shared workspaces who assist individuals and teams, in case they hit any roadblock. Also, the meeting rooms include A/V gear and there is a front-desk service as well. WeWork also hosts networking events that can expand your professional circle. During office hours, you can also hold one-on-one sessions with investors and industry leaders. You can just RSVP anytime to any event on the member network or the app.

Network and collaboration: There are a host of network and collaboration opportunities at the WeWork shared workspaces as people from across the world, from diverse companies have work stations here. So, be it over a coffee or lunch stations, people can meet and greet each other and expand their scope of work. You can connect, learn and grow at WeWork.

Global presence: With being present in 253 locations, 74 cities, 22 countries and having 2, 48, 000 members worldwide, WeWork enables you to connect and energize your local and global teams.

Beautiful workspaces: The art-infused workspaces at WeWork provide a different culture. With custom murals, aesthetic design, glass walls, WeWork offers a quick, move-in ready workspace that’s good to go from day one. WeWork’s signature designs and amenities—ideal for swing spaces or satellite offices—are a great deal. From a dynamic ‘thinklab’ for client brainstorms to a floor of production studios, the in-house teams of architects and designers work for a one-of-a-kind layout. WeWork shared workspaces have brainstorming rooms, phone booths and terraces, among many other offerings.

Community culture and engagement: Events are an essential part of the WeWork experience. From regularly scheduled office hours with venture capitalists or other industry professionals, to cheese tastings with the whole community, WeWork know how to work, and have fun. There are events, both social and professional, happening every day to help you build and maintain a strong team culture.



With crafty, refreshing and deep thinking designs, here are major attractions that WeWork shared workspaces offer

WeWork transforms buildings into dynamic environments for creativity, focus, and connection. More than just the best place to work, though, this is a movement toward revolutionizing work.

If going to work on Monday mornings doesn’t excite you, Time to move out, isn’t it?