WealthDesk: Wealth Management on Broking through WealthBaskets

The new year affords us the opportunity to ruminate over the year gone by and chart the course for the year ahead of us. Inarguably, 2020 has been unprecedented, in terms of the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic, business, and social activity. However, today, with a vaccine available for the disease, we stand at the cusp of the next normal. In such an environment, you might want to capitalise on the opportunities that are likely to come by in the year ahead – maybe invest in stocks that are best positioned to benefit from an economic revival or create a portfolio of innovative companies that are leading the digital revolution. One option that you could consider is to invest in a mutual fund scheme that has a similar investment mandate. Unfortunately, you are unable to find a theme which is solely focused on your idea. Another option could be to invest in a PMS. But the high investment threshold of Rs. 50 lakh does not suit you. Maybe you can even consider buying individual stocks of every company that you would want to include in this portfolio. However, keeping track of a portfolio of individual stocks and rebalancing in line with stock performance and market movement can be a highly time consuming and tedious process. You are looking for a simple and transparent solution that can allow you to take exposure to your chosen theme. WealthBaskets are an optimal solution.

What are WealthBaskets?

As the name suggests, WealthBaskets are simply an investment basket that comprise stocks of companies or ETFs, representing your chosen theme or investment strategy. For example, an OpenQ Digital India WealthBasket will give you an opportunity to invest in companies that are leveraging innovative digital technology to disrupt the status quo and benefit from the government’s focus on creating a digital India. Further, there are also several WealthBaskets that can potentially generate wealth over a period of time and help you achieve your long-term goals. From a portfolio building perspective, WealthBaskets can meet your every need. You can invest in WealthBaskets that can help you create the core of your portfolio and enable you to meet your long-term strategic goals. On the other hand, the thematic and sectoral WealthBaskets can be the satellites that can potentially generate alpha. A WealthBasket can add value to your investment portfolio in several ways:

Niche exposure: Every WealthBasket will give you exposure to a select theme or idea or long term Investment Strategy that can potentially meet your unique requirements. For example, an MNC WealthBasket can give you exposure to multinational companies that can benefit from global growth or a chemicals basket can give you exposure to chemical companies that are expected to perform well. WealthBaskets allow you to participate in focused ideas and themes which can potentially enhance portfolio returns.

Advised wealth: The current investment landscape has thousands of stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that can potentially become a part of your portfolio. However, conducting in-depth analysis of these investment options and then choosing the ones that best meet your unique risk-return requirements can be a challenging task. With a WealthBasket, you get the benefit of expert advice from SEBI Registered Advisors and experienced research analysts. Advisors analyse the stocks and ETFs and perform deep research to create diversified portfolios. This way you can take the advantage of expert advice and leverage it to make optimal investment decisions.

Simplified and real-time transacting: These WealthBaskets are very easy to buy and redeem as they are wholly integrated with your broking account. Each WealthBasket is treated as a single unit. All you need to do is click on the desired WealthBasket and all the stocks that form a part of the WealthBasket are immediately added to your demat account, in the same proportion as the baskets. In a single click, you can buy several stocks.

Transparent: One of the best things about WealthBaskets is that they are completely transparent. The stocks that form a part of the WealthBasket actually reside in your demat account. This way, you are always aware of what you are holding.

No monitoring and Ease of rebalancing: The WealthBasket is regularly monitored by the advisor and changes are made as per requirement. If the weights of the stocks in the basket or the composition of the stocks changes then you can automatically rebalance your portfolio with a single click approval. You do not need to buy and sell individual stocks one at a time in the basket. The platform takes care of it for you.

Offline support through your broker: You can also subscribe to a WealthBasket via offline channels where you can ask your broker or relationship manager to execute and upload the advice on your behalf on the WealthDesk platform and you can track the performance on WealthDesk. If in case your broker is not integrated with the WealthDesk platform, you can still invest in a WealthBasket by simply registering on the platform using the other broker option, getting the advice traded by your existing broker, and uploading the trade details on the WealthDesk platform.

Invest through an SIP: Several WealthBaskets also offer you the option to invest via a systematic investment plan (SIP). You can invest a fixed amount of money, on a periodic basis, in a WealthBasket of your choice. This way you can also capitalise on the advantages of SIPs which include compounding and rupee-cost averaging.

Investing should not be done in silos. There are a host of financial service providers that can potentially enhance your investment journey and your portfolio returns. What the WealthDesk platform essentially does is, it brings together brokers, advisors, and investors on a single platform to ensure that you, as an investor, have access to the best and most cost-effective advice. Further, it also leverages technology to ensure that your investment experience is seamless and simple. Packing a punch, WealthBaskets are the innovation for which your portfolio was waiting and one that you must explore to create a future-ready investment portfolio.