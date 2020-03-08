Watch out world; women are changing the rules

Whether she’s a performer who owns the stage or a chef who helps you learn good taste, a woman who fought the system to prove her innocence, a bar-tender turned politician not afraid to speak her mind or just an evil genius who persuaded a pizza delivery man to wear a bomb collar, women are making this world worth every whiplash you receive when you watch these fabulous docu-series.

What does a woman screenwriter, dreamer of movies do when she’s cheated by a filmmaker? Especially when she's eighteen years old and the person who runs away with the footage of her film is her mentor? She finishes college and begins her life anew of course. And because the truth is stranger than fiction, she receives a phone call and learns that the mentor is now dead and she can have the footage back.

Shirkers is a superb tale of perseverance from Singapore. Filmmaker Sandi Tan converted that footage from her childhood and tells us a tale about her mentor Georges Cardona through her friends who also knew him, and teaches us valuable life lessons. This documentary is just too marvelous to be missed.

The next documentary I almost missed, because I’m not in the right age bracket to be a fan of her music. But something about a snatch of her song, ‘how you laugh when you lie’ made me want to know more about her.

Imagine trying to live up to people’s expectations, and not just your family and friends, mind you, but the expectations of millions of her fans and the record label executives who were ruling her life. I may not ever wear the blazing red lipstick she wears in her videos, but I do want the cat backpack. More seriously, anyone who has ever lived under constant scrutiny, or has felt isolated because their lives have not been like the nine to five lives people lead will understand what this young woman went through.

No, I’m not being maudlin. But it made me revisit a documentary I was hitherto unable to recommend simply because I wanted to hoard it for myself. It is about my favourite singer Nina Simone. The velvet luxury of that voice hides a heart so strong and a mind so fierce you would stand up and salute it. No wilting willow, she was strong and rebellious and all kinds of wonderful. She sang for civil liberties, and for joy and her formidable persona hid so much of her...

What I’d give to hear Nina Simone sing Langston Hughes’ Backlash Blues or Wild Is The Winds or my favourite How It Feels To Be Free! But that voice came with a history and I will be forever grateful for Netflix for giving us such a treasure trove of originals.

If I could pray, I would pray that you would receive the gift of appreciation of jazz and the blues. Perhaps you enjoy food then, eh? You have travelled the world with Bourdain and eaten Ugly Delicious, but this woman chef makes food as awesome as she explains in her inimitable way how to taste the world. American chef Samin Nosrat and her expressive, twinkling eyes tell us how there are food adventures all across the world waiting to be experienced.

How infectious is her laugh! I might never buy a live eel and cook it, but she waxes so eloquently about the flavours in food, that you forget that this entire series misses out on ‘sweet’. Her story is as inspiring as her book. The illustrations in the book make it unique and the charts of possibilities make cooking a personal experience.

For a news junkie like me, it has been rewarding to follow three strong women who have managed to win the elections from traditionally Republican neighbourhoods in the United States and offer real, progressive agenda, I have watched with awe as Congresswoman Katie Porter decimates the bulldust she confronts in the United States Congress, I have watched Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib standing up to bullies. But most of all I have watched a young bartender turned Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez take on opponents and force them to listen to her ideas. Mind you, I don’t like all of her ideas, but it is inspiring to see so much passion.

This series follows the campaigns of four determined young women who challenged the establishment and won.

But hey, don’t get me wrong. I am not just recommending these awesome documentaries because they are woman centric, you know. It being International Women’s Day and all matters, but let’s throw a spanner in the beautiful, crystal clean waters of this column and show you the flip side of lives too. Women criminals. Yes, the title of this series is called Evil Genius. And you had better not be eating pizza when you watch this. Why? Because our truly evil woman antagonist persuades one guy to help her rob a bank, another to build a bomb, and then persuades the pizza delivery guy to wear that bomb collar around his neck and rob the bank. Alas, the bomb goes off and they track her down and even incarcerate her. But she makes everyone believe she’s innocent.

But hey! Most of us are as mild as ever and easy to please with cheesecake, chocolates and a good pinot… And if you treat the women in your life with respect, you will receive more than love.

"True evil is looking away even though you have the power to bring about a change," the narrator says, and I realise that you and I and all of us are looking practically helplessly as the goons take over our world, our protests barely blips on social media not registering with the powers that continue casting a blind eye to this collapse.

I watched The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez, the gut-wrenching limited series new on Netflix, and as the trailer said, I had to hit the pause button and go away from the monitor to compose myself in order to understand how our system - that is meant to protect our children - can fail.

But why do we need to watch such deeply disturbing shows at all? After all, this is your weekend and you have earned the right to watch a lighthearted frothy comedy or perhaps a travel tale furnished with details of delicious foods and wine and lovely people who lunch under dappled skies. Fair enough. But just because you watch crystal tinkling in synch with smiles, doesn't mean the world burning outside will not affect you. The poet spoke about how the 'ceremony of innocence was drowned, / The best lack all conviction, while the worst / Are full of passionate intensity'... Every time I see our world today, I am convinced that Yeats was clairvoyant. We are hurtling towards some sort of doom, an upheaval. And I am not sure we are adequately prepared.

Just when we thought the coronavirus was limited only to this part of the world, we heard that another person located in Solano County in California is now diagnosed by a pandemic that has hit 45 countries across the world. Is there hope for humanity? Are we going to survive this or...

Snowpiercer will perhaps be our destiny. Where every man, woman and child is given a place in the world that's left of humanity, unless someone who can rebel. I have included this film in the watch list also because it is directed by the Korean film director Bong Joon Ho who recently won four Oscars for his film Parasite. This movie has many flaws but manages to show us the great divide between the haves and the have nots. But who decides that some will feast on sushi and the others will perish? Will the silent majority simply continue to bow to the needs of the chosen few?

Or will we face extinction in other ways? Since we are ready to destroy the humanity within us in so many ways how do we get out of the 'work, home family' cycle and redeem ourselves?

We are all enslaved by technology, never looking up from our phone screens to look at the leaves on trees change colour or notice the sudden appearance of spring blossoms. Young people choose to text their mothers announcing their arrival at the doorstep instead of the traditional ringing of the doorbell. We are using robots in factories and hospitals. There is also that ancient and horrendous ‘slave-owning’ instinct that will eventually have us build robots that will help at home and at our work-places. The robot cafe in Tokyo has robot fights and hotels across America have robots delivering room service. Satyajit Ray wrote a story about laws that govern robots and it has been made into a lovely little short film which is on YouTube. The film is called Anukul and it stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Saurabh Shukla.

Robots and man share many interesting dystopian tales, and you may have seen I, Robot, which if you had read Satyajit Ray before would have been a pale story to tell. In 2014, a year before Chappie was made, there was an Antonio Banderas film called Automata, which did not receive rave reviews at the time, but the film has many timeless points to make. Especially now, when men are using religion to crush other men, when there seems to be no hope for us, this film offers many thought-provoking moments about 'us' and 'them’.

You would have to be blind to have not seen how deeply divided our world has become because of one law that blindsided all of us. No one thought that history would repeat that one chapter that still has the power to horrify us. Years ago when people were made to wear the Star of David to identify themselves, it was the beginning of the end of decency and rise of the arrogant. That very same evil seems to have germinated once again and I am mortally afraid that the inaction of the many will bring the end of the world as we know it very soon.

It’s easier to imagine that the world will end because of tidal waves and volcanic eruptions and seismic events than watch men go on a rampage to hurt fellow men simply because they happen to follow a different flag. Although this film is rather predictable in its premise: a father and husband go on a mission to rescue the girl trapped thousands of miles away, the film offers hope when the reality is getting grimmer every day.

And yes, there is another film which will help ease the numbness spreading through your heart is a film with kids saving the world. In a strange way, when I see young people take to social media and in real-life take on water cannons and the brutality laid on thick by the police and the goons, I know that it is the kids who will rescue us from the monsters. And yes, the kids get to drive one of my dream cars (if you ever get a chance to drive one, you will see how the speedometer in the car clearly says: ground speed) in the movie.

And yes, about the title of this column, when do you join the collective to say that you are not okay with all that is happening in our world? This is a time to question ourselves, just like this young girl in the new Netflix show is doing. It is time to get angry at the injustice this world is dishing out to us, discover that we do have superpowers that can bring about a change to our world, to find that we can say, ‘I am Not Okay With This.’

(Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.)