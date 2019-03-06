Watch: How Vidhu Shekhar, CFA, of CFA Institute is bringing professional competence in the investment management profession in India

New and existing investors who don’t have time or knowledge to make investment decisions are often advised to seek professional help from financial advisors or portfolio managers for their wealth management.

A certified financial advisor understands the financial goals and sets in place a system wherein people can generate money, taking risk-reward in consideration.

While seeking investment advice, one should look for certified professionals as they know how the value chain functions. They are updated about the financial world and practice as per best global standards. A lot of training goes behind this, and CFA Institute has been pioneering in the same.

In a bid to take these analysts, portfolio managers, fund managers, working professionals, and even students to a new level where professional competence and ethical mindset is the key, CFA Institute is playing a crucial role.

CFA Institute is a not-for-profit global membership organisation that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. CFA® charterholders work in different roles across the value chain – from risk management, financial reporting and analysis, to corporate finance, fixed income, equity investment, derivatives, alternative investments, quantitative methods, economics, corporate governance, portfolio management, wealth planning, and performance measurement.

CFA Institute also works towards the adoption of performance standards like the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). “When performance standards like the GIPS standards are followed, investment firms can measure and present their investment performance in such a way that investors can readily compare investment performance among firms. This serves as an assurance to investors that the firm’s investment performance is complete and fairly presented since it enables investors to directly compare one firm’s track record with another firm's record,” says Vidhu Shekhar, CFA, country head, India, CFA Institute.

In a free-wheeling interview to Moneycontrol, Shekhar also spoke about why education is important at the customer level too and the need to assess asset managers.

Watch the exclusive interview where Shekhar also talks at length about India’s bond market, government securities markets, corporate bond market, reforms, and bankruptcy code.

