App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 04:01 PM IST

Watch: How Pitney Bowes is building innovative products to meet market trends

The 100-year-old global tech giant has been pioneering in mailing and shipping by removing complexities and taking a client-centric approach through its digital transformation.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

In the present day and age, buying and selling goods takes place in a matter of seconds. There are no border barriers, people can buy items while sitting in any corner of the world and even receive them in a matter of hours or a maximum of two or three days, depending on the package and location.

So, what makes commerce happen so fast? Here, Pitney Bowes plays a vital role as it makes sure that packages are shipped securely, seamlessly and in a minimum timeframe.

The 100-year-old global tech giant has been pioneering in mailing and shipping by removing complexities of commerce and taking a client-centric approach. Over the last five years, Pitney Bowes has been undergoing a major digital transformation and now, the company is using Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and other technologies at every part of its value chain to cater to ever-evolving demands of its customers.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Manish Choudhary, SVP, Global Product Management & Strategy, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes, informed how the company has invested a significant amount of time and energy in building data analytics platforms and innovative products to facilitate seamless commerce in less turnaround time.

Watch the full interview where Manish Choudhary is further talking about how the company overcame challenges, up-skilled their workforce and created elegant products to respond to market trends.

This is a partnered post.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Features

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.