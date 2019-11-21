Watch: How Pitney Bowes is building innovative products to meet market trends

In the present day and age, buying and selling goods takes place in a matter of seconds. There are no border barriers, people can buy items while sitting in any corner of the world and even receive them in a matter of hours or a maximum of two or three days, depending on the package and location.

So, what makes commerce happen so fast? Here, Pitney Bowes plays a vital role as it makes sure that packages are shipped securely, seamlessly and in a minimum timeframe.

The 100-year-old global tech giant has been pioneering in mailing and shipping by removing complexities of commerce and taking a client-centric approach. Over the last five years, Pitney Bowes has been undergoing a major digital transformation and now, the company is using Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and other technologies at every part of its value chain to cater to ever-evolving demands of its customers.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Manish Choudhary, SVP, Global Product Management & Strategy, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes, informed how the company has invested a significant amount of time and energy in building data analytics platforms and innovative products to facilitate seamless commerce in less turnaround time.

Watch the full interview where Manish Choudhary is further talking about how the company overcame challenges, up-skilled their workforce and created elegant products to respond to market trends.