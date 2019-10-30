App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 02:40 PM IST

Watch: How Mercedes-Benz is offering best solutions to buyers who wish to own luxury cars

Despite a slowdown in the automobile sector, the luxury car segment is seen to be improving.


As per the latest reports, luxury automobile maker Mercedes-Benz India delivered over 600 cars across markets during Dhateras.

The overwhelming response can be attributed to several customer-centric initiatives taken by the carmaker in India. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rohan Talwar, Executive Director, T&T Motors Pvt. Ltd, said the Indian consumers will come back.

Speaking about initiatives taken by Mercedes-Benz, Talwar said the company has been rolling out packages, innovative financial solutions, ease of purchase, road-side assistance, etc. to attract more buyers. To cater to the millennial population, the luxury carmaker has increased its digital spends and has presence on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Besides, Talwar also spoke about the exciting pre-owner car sales segment, Mercedes Wishbox and future plans. Watch the full interview here to know more

This is a partnered post

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #feature #Tata Motors

