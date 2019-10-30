Watch: How Magicbricks is turning to digital solutions to bridge such trust deficit and bring more transparency.

The real estate sector has not just been facing a downturn post demonetization due to restricted cash flow but also because the sentiments of buyers have been pessimistic due to a whole lot of factors including weak demand, slowdown in the overall economy, stagnant job market and the apprehension to spend. Yet another reason for the subdued sentiments is also the trust deficit between the developers and the buyers due to stalled projects. Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing officer, Magicbricks.com in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, discusses the outlook for the real estate sector, the demand scenario and how as an online platform Magicbricks is turning to digital solutions to bridge such trust deficit and bring more transparency.