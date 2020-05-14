App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:04 PM IST

Watch: COVID-19 impact to opportunities, experts decode agri commodity derivatives

You can be a part of the engaging live webinar and ask questions by visiting Moneycontrol.com on May 14, 5.30pm onwards

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

The commodity derivatives market is at the cusp of transformation as the market regulator, SEBI, has been taking a slew of initiatives to broaden the market potential. One of the latest announcements that SEBI made was in the domain of agricultural commodity derivatives.

Thus, to help investors and institutional audience understand latest announcements, key challenges, opportunities, and more in the aforesaid segment, Moneycontrol and NCDEX IPFT present Agri Commodity Derivatives- A Realm Less Explored, a webinar under ‘Commodity ki Paathshala’, where experts will give insights into the agricultural commodity derivatives space.

Watch Webinar:

Experts Mudit Singhania, Partner, Alpha Alternatives Ltd; Sunil Katke, Head- Commodity & Currency Derivatives Segment, Axis Securities; Aurobindo Gayan, Fund Manager- Commodity Derivatives Segment, Tata AMC; Suresh Arora, Raghunandan Industries; and Kapil Dev, EVP& Head- Product and Business Development will engage in a conversation, moderated by Manisha Gupta, Editor- Commodities & Currency, CNBC-TV18, and deliberate in-depth about ETFs in commodity derivatives space, appeal in agriculture indices, impact of COVID-19 on agri commodity derivatives, etc.

You can be a part of the engaging live webinar and ask questions by visiting Moneycontrol.com on May 14, 5.30 pm onwards.

 

*This is a partnered post.

First Published on May 14, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Features

