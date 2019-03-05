App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Want to buy an insurance plan? Just click a selfie

The following article is an initiative of Kotak life and is intended to create awareness among readers

Do you spend hours searching for the right kind of insurance that suits your requirement and pocket? Well, here’s some good news for you. Now, your selfie will help you in finding the right type of life insurance product.

Kotak Life has come out with a revolutionary concept, wherein just by clicking a selfie, you’ll be able to buy insurance matching your needs. All you have to do is, click a selfie, upload it on the website and get a tailor-made insurance plan on Kotak.

Through modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and data analytics, Kotak Life is changing the way we buy insurance. The facial analysis algorithms determine your age and gender, and send you the right insurance estimate, accurately.

The company is making advancements towards providing a glitch-free, tailor-made experience and last mile customer service.

So, if you are looking at buying a term insurance plan under Kotak’s e-Term Plan, just upload your selfie and get the right quote.

What’s in it for you?

Kotak Life is debunking the common myth that getting term insurance is complicated and expensive.

Under the Kotak e-Term Plan, you can get affordable term insurance plans at a nominal cost of less than Rs 9 per day that too within 3-4 steps. Also, depending on your requirements, you can choose from three options--Life Option, Life Plus Option and Life Secure Option, and ensure a financial stable life for your loved ones, in your absence.

Kotak is future-ready and making the right use of AI to make sure you get the right plan. Image-based systems are expected to become mainstream and help companies to assist customers in a major way, and Kotak Life has already taken strides in this direction.

Since buying insurance is a high involvement process and requires assistance to make a sound decision, Kotak Life is helping young and tech-savvy customers to buy insurance with logic.

 
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Features #Kotak Life Insurance

