Volvo Cars: Spearheading a Clean Air Movement in India

What do one of the world’s best car companies, school children, ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’, a very popular children’s rhyme, and traffic cops in India have in common?

They are all part of Volvo Cars’ #BreatheFree campaign in India, trying to clean up the increasingly toxic air in the country. As people’s health keeps deteriorating, it is imperative that all stakeholders in India come together to make India’s air safe again.

Volvo Car India has decided to take up this gigantic challenge head on in India, by starting an inclusive campaign, getting on board NGOs, start-ups, schools and students, and used social media to spread the word far and wide. Here’s what they did:

As the movement caught on, awareness increased and conversations around clean air began to become more common. Volvo through their #BreatheFree campaign is actively promoting and providing ingenious methods to curb air pollution.

The most affected sections of society, school students and traffic cops, are coming together on social media along with millions more to make a difference. What are you waiting for?