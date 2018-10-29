Volvo Cars is bringing the change it wants to see, breathe free. Are you?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that nine in ten people across the world breathe polluted air, and over 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air beyond prescribed limits of quality levels.

Furthermore, as per the figures provided by WHO, pollution causes seven million deaths each year.And, shifting focus to India, The Lancent Commission of Pollution and Health said the country saw highest number of pollution-related deaths in 2015 with 2.5 million people dying due to pollution, highest in the world.With the world breathing air laced with fine particulate matter, pollutants, dust particles and vehicular pollution, we have to be more than concerned and take viable steps to improve the quality of air.

Little steps do make strong impact and in this endeavour, Volvo Cars is turning the tide on air pollution with its BreatheFree campaign.

Volvo Cars, through its conscious and sustainable approach, is cutting back on emissions and is a founding member of the UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative to implement universal sustainability principles.Since 2000, they have been observing the ten principles of global compact and have included precautionary approach to environmental challenges. Volvo Cars, successfully, saved 43 GWh in manufacturing in 2016, 3000 m3 of water was saved at the Zhangjiakou Engine Plant and it saved 602 tonnes of steel and 292 tonnes of aluminium saved.Volvo Cars aims to have electric cars making up 50% of their sales by 2025. Their new models will be released from 2019 and available as either a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicle.Also, as a human-centric car company, they are a brand for people who care about other people and the world in which we live. In India, are taking concrete steps towards contributing back to the society and make our environment better for future generations.Volvo Cars is leading by example and inspiring billions of Indians to contribute to cleaner air. Billions of small steps can ensure cleaner air for the future.