Virtual selling, hooking up to digital marketplaces and hyperlocal deliveries – how the luxury industry is tackling COVID crisis

Every crisis comes with its learning. For businesses that fall in the ‘discretionary spending’ category, the learning has been steep, leaving them with no options but to evolve fast if they want to survive. Many will find themselves discarded by the wayside.

Luxury goods companies, which, like most industries have had their consumers disappear, face a flat future unless they can innovate. Internationally, brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna are doing so to avoid rising market stagnation.

Zegna planned a radically new digital format show after the summer Milan fashion season was cancelled. Creative director Alessandro Sartori promises that the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Summer 2021 collection, which will open in the first half of July, will be a “phygital (physical meets digital) experience. It will almost be a digital movie, a blend of live performance with a pre-recorded environment made using CGI technology, where you layer frames one over the other.”

London-based young fashion designer Steven Tai has reached his buyers through virtual look books and 360-degree gifs that allow them to view the entire look. He says that half of what he has sold during the lockdown was due to such digital tools.

Kala Ghoda store of Payal Khandwala.

India’s nascent indigenous luxury industry, blindsided by the long lockdown, have begun revisiting their business formats. Designer Payal Khandwala says the transformation will be three-fold. “Production will change with staggered shifts, social distancing and work-from-home. The distribution will change. Physical stores are likely to be a deterrent for a while. Our focus will have to shift to online sales and virtual shopping. The disrupted supply chains will continue for some time, with no cash flow, remote weavers being harder to access, and travel becoming tougher.”

Payal Khandwala.

Outhouse Jewellery is among the few young jewellery brands to state that they have seen some people spending online, even during the lockdown. “Since a lot of celebrations are taking place virtually, people like to dress up. They are going back to embracing the process of getting ready,” say co-founders Kaabia and Sasha Grewal.

For brands such as Colorbar and Kaya Ltd, which are dependent on sales through physical stores, the change has been drastic, but transformative and enduring. “Even though few retail stores are now beginning to open, we still have a long way to go,” says Samir Modi, MD, Modi Enterprises, which owns the Colorbar cosmetic brand.

Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Colorbar.

Younger lifestyle and luxury brands have unsurprisingly been more nimble-footed, converting to digital platforms quickly. Bespoke shoemaker Jyoti Narula, the founder of JoeShu, says. “We have used the time to improve processes, cut redundancies and focus on product innovation. We have strengthened our online presence across all relevant digital marketplaces. We plan to launch virtual store visits, taking visitors through the process of show selection.”

Launching new segments

Brands such as Okhai have collaborated with artisans to launch new verticals. “Okhai is a clothing brand that generates livelihood options for rural women artisans. During the lockdown we wanted to help other artisans, so we began launching other products which weren’t clothing, such as Studio Coppre’s products or Kadam Haat’s beautiful range of homeware. They did extremely well and we extended the collection to include work by other artisans and groups. We plan to continue this artisanal business vertical even after the lockdown. There is an upsurge of interest in handmade products,” says Kirti Poonia, the head of the brand which is backed by the Tatas.

Jyoti Narula, Founder, JoeShu.

By the end of May, Okhai—which works with young designers from NID and other design schools, besides emerging designers from within the artisan communities—had reached over 40,000 customers and recouped 70 percent of last year’s sales. The sale of Kadam Haat products such as bread baskets, laundry baskets and like amounted to Rs 5.5 lakh and growing. “Brands need to focus on developing an intriguing brand story and amazing photography. I always tell the team, “We’re selling photos”,’ says Poonia.

The beauty segment has been the worst hit and requires reaching out to consumers as a long-term strategy. “We are aware that people would not like physical make-up tutorials and makeovers in the current situation,” says Samir Modi. “We have drawn up a robust launch calendar, prioritising products that are relevant to the needs of our consumers, through ColorbarCare.”

Ankur and Priyanka Modi.

The brand is investing in solutions-based skincare products such as hygiene wipes, hand hygiene and hand creams. Samir Modi informs that the strategy has helped them increase sales by almost over 40 percent after the delivery of non-essentials opened up. “Our new consumer acquisition is to the tune of 60 percent. Many are from smaller towns and cities which aren’t major containment zones, with a discernible increase in cart values.”

The emergence of a digital marketplace

Digital is the big marketplace, a trend that is likely to super-accelerate. However, discretionary spend consumers aren’t just going to come to your website to buy unless there is a strong hook and an experience built within.

Three-layered necklace from Outhouse is priced at Rs15,500.

Rajiv Nair – Group CEO of Kaya Limited, which runs the popular upmarket Kaya Skin Clinics, says, “We are re-building our e-commerce platform and will have omni-channel capability soon. We see great potential in hyperlocal deliveries through our tie-up with partners such as Swiggy.” Kaya has seen online sales grow sequentially by over 40-50 percent over the last three years and expects the e-commerce business to be about Rs 22 crore in FY21.

Khandwala is offering an online personal shopper experience to retain some of what might be lost when her buyers are not able to access the physical stores. “Through our virtual and home shopping experience in Mumbai and Bangalore, our senior client service executive’s guide, recommend and offer customised sizing options to clients via telephone and video calls. It includes 360 videos and images of the products.”

Once a garment is selected, the executives organise to have it pre-steamed (sealed in sanitised packaging) and delivered to buyers via a local delivery service. “For a client's safety, we ensure that all garments remain untouched for a minimum of 48 hours. The client then has the option to keep the garment or return it within 24 hours for either an exchange or refund. This allows our patrons the added luxury and attention of an individual professional,” says Khandwala.

Penny Moccasins Tan from JoeShu.

WhatsApp and virtual calling have emerged as the new sales platforms. Amrapali Jaipur is selling their precious jewellery through virtual platforms such as WhatsApp and video conferences. “We try and educate our clients about various techniques, understand their requirements and develop new designs,” says creator and jewellery designer Tarang Arora. “I believe Indians will go back to investing in gold, a habit we had let go of. Investments for the future will be the trend in discretionary buys.”

Tarang Arora, Creative Director and CEO, Amrapali Jewels.

Amrapali had a pre-COVID online strategy for its brand Tribe Amrapali, which saw sales drop by 20 to 30 percent. “Once the government started allowing logistics companies to move in certain zones, we are now on 100 percent.”

Young jewellery brand Vaitaanika is reaching out through personal video calling. “It is an effective way to bridge the gap,” says founder Ageerika Hair. There was a time when jewellers visited the homes of their patrons to display and sell their wares. “As lockdowns lift, we plan to adapt ancient ways of selling: taking appointments from our clients and carrying jewellery pieces to their homes.”

Brands such as AMPM, which focused largely on touch-and-feel experience, have been forced to shift their centre of attention. Ankur Modi, the founder of the AMPM fashion label, says, “Before the lockdown, our retail structure was segregated in 90:10 format, where 90 percent of their energies were focused on offline sales and 10 percent of the revenues came from online buyers. Now the ratio would dramatically change to 50:50, and we will put equal emphasis on both revenue streams for at least the next year.”

Ageerika Hari, Founder, Vaitaanika.

While the brand has been booking orders, the deliveries are just about beginning. During the lockdown, the sales were down to 20 percent even on their e-commerce store. “With the recent relaxations, we were able to process a part of the previous orders and have seen a small uptick in new orders online,” says Ankur Modi.

They will continue to work with only a percentage of the workforce and push their current merchandise that is on floors.

Poonia says that India will see the emergence of new e-marketplaces. “Instagram is too crowded, Facebook dead, ads too expensive. You need to launch and sell through good marketplaces who have already acquired the customers. This won’t be easy but if your product is amazing, and you can gain access to the team and a little focus, you can do wonders.”

She sees more manufacturing for the urban market being outsourced to rural areas, which is where reverse migration will help. “In these areas, COVID has not had an impact and the cost of production is much lower than in metros. This manpower is now digitally connected for you to remotely work with them.”

Kaya Ltd. has begun investing large-scale in technology. “Through a new web consult platform, we have been able to offer web consulting services to our clients for the past two months. We have tied up with Medlife for the supply of prescription drugs to our clients, recommended by Kaya doctors. Unified e-commerce and platforms such as WebConsults will help us reach a larger part of Indian consumers through our 130 doctors.”

Colorbar has leveraged technology to launch a virtual reality app and offer customer-training make-up master classes for their new product launches.

Eye Promise Trinity Pendant from Outhouse - Rs.6,500.

“Using the app, customers are digitally able to try out various shades on their face. The colours will reflect on the digital impression of their face, doing away with the need for a make-up artist,” says Samir Modi.

Indian jewellery and fashion brands such as Outhouse Jewellery and JADE by Monica and Karishma had been hosting virtual styling and bridal consultations sessions. “We were already hosting them for our international clientele and have extended the service to our Indian buyers through our e-commerce platform,” reveals partner-founder Monic Shah.

Monica Shah of JADE by Monica & Karishma.

The challenge lies in replicating an experience similar to seeing a lush and indulgent couture piece in person. “When someone walks into our store, it’s a complete sensory experience. Users are likely to miss out on that. But we are working on creating a lovely, seamless experience for online consults,” she adds.

The shift has to be in an entrepreneur’s mindset. “You have to spend more time online, communicating with your buyer and your audience,” says Palak Shah, founder of Ekaya BANARAS, a luxury Banaras saree label. “And this is round-the-clock interaction. We will now have to look at every buyer as an influencer. We will have to available 24 hours through our various digital platforms.” Ekaya plans to shift a large part of its business online and through Instagram, though their first choice remains the physical stores because of the lavish retail experience they offer.

A shift to conscious consumption

Bhava from Vaitaanika.

As a brand, AMPM is famous not just for its minimal aesthetics but also ethical sourcing of raw materials and its timeless classic designs. Ankur Modi contends that they have seen a positive shift towards conscious consumption. “This means that businesses, big or small, will have to re-assess their long-established strategies and focus on providing the customers with real value and transparency. We do think the audience will become even more discretionary and will look at many factors surrounding a brand before endorsing one. We are designing investment-worthy pieces for a lasting wardrobe and working with native artisans to support the ‘Handmade in India’ movement.”

Affordable luxury brands such as Outhouse expect to bounce back faster. “Celebratory events and weddings may have minimal attendees and people will back to shopping and building an inventory of accessories and clothes. Designers are rethinking of ways they can produce and market ‘affordable luxury’. We are catering to the millennials who like to invest in cutting-edge design, quality and experience,” say the Grewals.

Sasha and Kaabia Grewal.

Outhouse plans to launch fewer collections. “We’ll try to recycle metal and re-use to avoid resource wastage.” The brand is changing its bags to organic vegan leather and launching multi-functional pieces of jewels—a neckpiece that is also a bracelet, for instance.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.