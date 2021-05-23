Video meetings have turned the lens on what lies behind us

Illustration by Suneesh K.

The video call has changed the way the world sees us. And it isn’t just about how we look but about how what’s behind us looks. Forget what’s behind all successful men. I am talking about the more mediocre of the species. Those of us who have to hide behind our backdrops. In the process, the beautification of our work tables with cute pen stands and intricately calligraphed writing pads has been put on hold. In the age of Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and BlueJeans Meetings, who cares what’s on your desk.

The background is in the foreground now, and what's needed is a carefully chosen ambience matched with the perfect aesthetic, all the while ensuring that the right virtue signalling is happening.

Which is why, the bedroom, favoured workplace for many of us, just won't do. Ruffled sheets and propped up pillows might work well on a movie set, but they hardly give the right impression of a hard-at-work executive or an erudite television anchor.

What you need is books, plants, statues and a couple of visible trophies. What you don’t, is piles of washed (or worse, unwashed) clothes, abandoned boxes of pizzas and empty cartons.

Colours matter too. Zoom recommends using a solid colour background, preferably green. It also offers the option of a virtual background, a kind of pre-recorded screensaver image or video that plays on during a meeting. That works rather well when you are called into a sudden meeting and don’t have the time to reorganize your backdrop.

There are also lots of video background erasers that do the job of hiding your background mess. But be careful with those. While they allow you to change your background during a video call in real-time, imagine if you actually did that. It would blow your cover rather embarrassingly. As would the wrong sounds like creaking doors, abusive partners or the municipal van that comes to collect the rubbish and loudly announces its arrival. So use an app that cancels out background noises.

Of course, when you are trying to tell the world who you are behind that face, being defensive isn’t the best strategy. After all, you want people to know what a Renaissance man or woman you are, interested in all the fine things of life, casually scrolling through a book one moment, and admiring a rare painting the next.

But it's not as easy as it seems. Any and every book won’t do. So trash that pulp fiction you have been devouring all week. You need to make a point and you only have the title - preferably displayed prominently on the binder - to make it. In comes Floresta sonora, the book by Froylán Turcios, that author from Honduras you had never heard of until painstaking research on the net revealed his credentials and Amazon did the rest.

Then there are art works. But not your everyday calendar art which passes for visual relief on your table. At the back of your head you need something that will make jaws drop. So banish that framed Beatles poster you picked up from the flea market in New York. A Gond painting by Bhajju Shyam will hang quite well.

If you don't actually have any of these props, despair not. There are workarounds for that too in the form of downloadable backdrops. Random search revealed “20 video conference backdrops to make you look good”. Bookshelves are aplenty but the one I loved had two playful tigresses!

But choose with care. Each object will define you, as one famous party spokesperson recently discovered to his chagrin when his elaborately constructed rear collapsed in the face of brutal dissection. No wonder, the web is full of frighteningly Freudian advice on "What your video meeting background says about you."

Indeed, if you have the money and the need, you could seek professional help. In the wake of the rising number of meetings on video, there has been a proliferation of business etiquette experts focused on making your backdrop look good and offering advice on making the right impression with a judicious use of lights, angles and shadows.

If after all this you are still insecure, don’t forget it isn't just you who's in the hot seat. The person on the other side is up for scrutiny too giving a completely new meaning to the saying, you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.