Vakrangee : Well poised for strong financial & operational growth

Over the last few years, Vakrangee has undergone a huge transformational journey whereby company has made a transition from Non-exclusive store in store format outlets to highly recognizable standardized Exclusive Branded NextGen format outlets. Vakrangee has successfully launched 11,900+ NextGen kendras and is on track to deliver 25,000 operational kendras before March 2022. The company has reached an inflection point and from hereon a strong growth momentum is visible in terms of financial as well as operational growth over the coming years.

Vakrangee currently has more than 11,900 operational Vakrangee Kendras which are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, over 520 districts and 4,620 postal codes. Out of these outlets, 70% of our outlets are in Tier V & VI cities, ensuring a greater weightage of their presence into rural and semi-urban India.

For the current Quarter Q1 FY2021-22, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs.154.02 Crore, YoY growth of 127%, EBITDA stood at Rs.34.07 Crore, YoY growth of 67%, PAT stood at Rs. 23.33 Crore, YoY growth of 96%. The Quarterly Throughput crossed Rs. 10,700+ crore and No. of Transaction crossed 2.7 crore.

Vakrangee is now well poised and have a clear visibility for a strong Financial & Operational growth journey in the next few years to come.

Vakrangee is back to growth path and is showcasing strong growth and improved financials every quarter on quarter basis. There has been robust growth in Revenue as well as Profitability on a QoQ basis as the COVID situation normalizes as well as E-commerce services like Online shopping, Online Healthcare and other services have become fully operational.

The Company expect the Financials to keep improving as more and more Next Gen outlets become operational and as the stores get more and more mature. Vakrangee has been able to maintain a robust balance sheet with Debt free status and entire Capex has been funded through internal accruals. The Company will witness the benefits of strong operating leverage as it's costs would remain at the same level until we reach 25,000 Fully operational outlets. Thereby, Strong Operating Leverage to result into significant improvement in profitability. The Company has implemented Process Automation & Technology Initiatives resulting into enhanced profitability. The Company shall witness growth on three paths which is Increase in Number of outlets, Activation of all services across outlets and then maturity of the services over a period of time.

Vakrangee has recently launched next 5 year growth plan and Future Business guidance through Strategy 2.0 Document. The Strategy 2.0 Document highlights Next 5 year growth targets and operational and financial deliverables in detail. This document focuses on the Core Business of Physical network of NextGen Kendra outlets. This strategy plan document does not include any contribution from the digital mobile app platform.

Vakrangee vision is now set to create the world’s largest franchisee based distribution channel in India with a strong focus on Rural India. Vakrangee is confident to deliver very strong growth over the next 5 years as our network would grow to 25,000 outlets by March 2022 and to 75,000 outlets by March 2026. Vakrangee shall have a significant impact and contribution towards the Financial, Social and Digital Inclusion initiatives in the country.

The Company estimate that Gross Transaction value would cross US$50 Billion on an Annual basis over the next 5 years and no. of transactions would cross a billion transactions annually. This would result into significant growth in Revenues and profitability as the Company business model is asset light franchisee based model with strong operating leverage and the Cash Adjusted Return on Capital would improve significantly.

The Company has been successful in benchmarking the performance on a wide range of industry specific economic, environmental, governance and social criteria that are relevant to the growing focus on Business sustainability and financially relevant to the corporate success. Global recognition reflects company’s commitment to further enhance its corporate governance and transparency standards. Company has achieved Global recognition across various platforms for its superior ESG performance and long term Business sustainability.

The Company has recently launched an online digital platform to enable seamless services for the consumer at the comfort of their homes. The company has Initiated this Unique Hybrid proposition with launch of first Digital service of Telemedicine services The company plans to make many more services live through this platform. The Company has launched a Beta Version Mobile Super App based business platform : BharatEasy App, India ka Super App.

A unique differentiator and a Sustainable Competitive advantage is whereby Digital Super App platform would be able to leverage the Vakrangee OnGround Eco-system – a vast well diversified pan India level 11,900+ physical store network of Vakrangee as point of Physical Assistance especially to consumers to Semi Urban and rural remote locations.

This Unique Proposition of Digital along with Physical: “Phygital” would help the Digital channel to scale up fast and would significantly reduce the costs related to acquiring customers, physical assistance, order fulfilling and Return management of online orders.

This is a partnered post