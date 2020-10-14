upGrad strengthens focus on B2B business; Appoints Minaxi Indra as President - Enterprise Business

upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company, in a most recent development, introduced pilot sessions with guaranteed learning outcomes, for large corporates and its employees, under its B2B arm - ‘upGrad Enterprise’.

The three-month pilot sessions are meant to help corporate employees develop an accurate subject foundation before they go ahead and pursue the entire online program. Post completion of the pilot session, the employees have an option to upgrade to India's best-selling, and NASSCOM certified PGD program in Data Science. The initiative has secured enrolments from over 15 companies across diverse sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, infotech, IT, and consulting.

The initiative launch was accompanied by the news of onboarding a new leadership team at the helm of upGrad Enterprise.

Minaxi Indra, who joins upGrad as President - Enterprise Business, is a customer-centric business leader with almost 2 decades of experience across enterprise customer excellence and business growth. She has worked with innovative companies like IBM, Cisco, SAP, and LinkedIn, successfully partnering with customers on mutual priorities.

In her previous role at Uber, Minaxi led a high-performance team focused on customer growth and strategic engagement. As one of the founding members for Uber for Business in APAC, she was instrumental in building their customer strategy and engagement model in the region.

“Minaxi is an innovative thinker and believes in aligning with customer's objectives to drive mutual wins. Given her experience of successfully leading high-impact customer advisory councils pan-India and her credentials in scaling businesses that positively impact customers, we are assured of creating new milestones in our Enterprise business under her leadership,” said, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

“The talent at upGrad is best-in-class and the organisation has established strong recall as a trusted partner to companies in India. I am invested in building long term mutually successful engagements with our customers and universities.” said Minaxi Indra, who joins upGrad as the President - Enterprise Business and took over her new role from October 1st, 2020.

Moytreyee Konwar joins her team as the Vice President - upGrad Enterprise.

With 21 years of experience, Moytreyee has a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry and has been a Technical Delivery and Architecture Leader working across North America and India. As a Tech enthusiast she was managing a portfolio of around 14M USD Revenue before she moved to Learning & Development, out of a passion for developing talent. In her most recent role at Cognizant Academy (L&D arm of Cognizant ), she was the Global Portfolio leader of Learning Strategies for Industry Domain Solutions, Digital, and Legacy Technology Learning Solutions, Leadership Development programs, and On-Boarding programs, for a business unit of ~25000 employees

upGrad leads with the purpose of generating confidence, commitment, and engagement in these hard COVID-19 times, along with upGrad Enterprise that enables organizations, working closely with customers, to generate demand, thereby, generating sales. Most recently, upGrad Enterprise has partnered with Tata Steel Bhushan Steel Limited (TSBSL), one of India's leading steel manufacturers, to enable digital transformation and analytics-driven decisions, thereby helping them to continue to be a national and global leader in the steel industry. Through this program, upGrad aims to equip their teams with the skills needed to cope with disruptive technologies and optimize their approach to problem-solving through data, combining their solid foundation with the best digital and statistical practices of today.

While we have the B2B arm is preparing corporates to deliver impact at scale, the B2C vertical, recently released the Q2 business performance results, that reported a 50% growth in their gross revenue, thus keeping the company on track for its forecasted INR 1200 crore annual run rate. upGrad Co-founder, Ronnie Screwvala in an interview with CNBC TV18 shared his candid views on the optimistic growth of edtech in a covid-induced economy and spoke about the survival tactics, at length.

Catch the entire episode and his unfiltered views on the edtech rise, on CNBC TV18 on Friday, October 16th at 10 pm IST.

Click here to know more about upGrad Enterprise.

About upGrad Enterprise:

upGrad Enterprise is the B2B arm of upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company. Founded in early 2015, upGrad has impacted almost 0.9 million individuals globally, within a short span of 5 years.

With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad Enterprise partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with enterprise goals, leading to capability building and value generation.

With over 90% program completion rate, robust tech platform, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company create a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's PG Diploma in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the #LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list after 2018 and 2019. upGrad made it to the GSV Global EdTech 50 List 2020. upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. upGrad received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, and the Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017.

This is a partnered post.