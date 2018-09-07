Update: Jurors finalise winners for Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards

Soon, Moneycontrol will host its first edition of Wealth Creator Awards 2018 and complement India’s financial sector, its achievements, and openness to innovation and solutions.

Recently, an important precursor to the gala awards night, the Grand Jury Round, was held at 25 South: Bespoke homes by the Bay, Prabhadevi– A project by The Wadhwa Group and Hubtown, during which nine of the biggest names in the financial sector decided final winners for the 12 award categories from a list of illustrious nominees.

“It was a great pleasure to host the esteemed Grand Jury members at 25 South. I compliment Moneycontrol for organising its first ever Wealth Creator Awards and wish good luck to all the participants. These pole bearers have created a robust financial structure and have definitely taken Indian economy to new highs,” said Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group.

The 12 categories were— MoneyControl Best Bank of the Year, Moneycontrol Best Broking Firm of the Year; Moneycontrol Large Cap Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Mid Cap Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Most Promising Debut in the Big League; Moneycontrol NBFC Wealth Creator of the Year; Moneycontrol Best Insurance Firm of the Year-Life Insurance; Moneycontrol Best Insurance Firm of the Year-General Insurance; Moneycontrol Financial Services Person of the Year; Moneycontrol Best Asset Management Fund of the Year; Moneycontrol Fintech Personality of the Year; and Moneycontrol Social Impact Creator of the Year.

The winners were chosen on the basis of various parameters, such as CASA, PAT, NPA, CAGR, claims settlement ratio, gross insurance premium, solvency ratio, and more, depending on the kind of award.

Our Grand Jury included Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC; Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI; Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Capital; Ramesh Damani, Chairman, D-Mart; A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Bhargava Dasgupta, CEO, ICICI Lombard; Tarun Davda, Partner & Managing Director, Matrix Partners; Upasana Taku, Founder, Mobikwik; and Santosh Nair, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol.com.

They were also presented with a token of hard work and appreciation by our Gifting Partner, Herringbone & Sui.

The nominations were decided during a three-phased selection process, which involved our internal team. We thank KPMG (Registered)- Process Advisors and Evaluators for this award for their support.

The final winners will announced in a mammoth celebration. Stay tuned!