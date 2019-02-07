Uno Minda named ‘most promising company of the year’ at IBLA

India is booming and growing, thanks to robust government policies. India Inc has equally supported the growth trajectory of the country through determination, innovation, and by creating a conducive environment for everyone to grow.

To recognise such forces of India Inc, CNBC TV-18 hosted its 14th edition of the Indian Business Leaders Awards (IBLA) and gave away awards across 12 categories, honouring companies and personalities for creating tremendous opportunities.

Out of the 12, the most promising company of the year award went to Uno Minda. Minda Industries is part of the Uno Minda Group, a leading Tier-1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Started in 1958, it now boasts a turnover of over Rs 6387 crore. For nearly six decades, Uno Minda has made significant contributions to the automotive industry’s supply chain with innovative products.

Meanwhile, several companies were assesses for this award that sought to recognize a mid-sized, listed company that has delivered high shareholder returns through consistent growth in profits, with MCAP of between Rs 5,000 and 20,000 crore, PAT growth in preceding three years, ROE of at least 15%, minimum 33% return on stock over the past 3 years (equals 10% CAGR), and more.

Minda’s R&D operations have resulted in innovative offerings that have helped forge long-standing relationships with clients. The company recently launched its flagship centre for advance technologies called CREAT (Centre for Research, Engineering and Advance Technologies).

The centre works on embedded electronics products related to connected vehicles, telematics, ADAS, infotainment, EV technologies, controllers and sensors, advance lighting, and technologies related to next-generation automotive needs.

The company also took up CSR initiatives like Samarth-Jyoti, a welfare program, Moga Devi Minda Charitable Trust (MDMCT), Minda Bal Gram, SL Minda Seva Kendra (SLMSK), Moga Devi Minda Memorial School (MDMMS) and SL Minda Memorial Sports Academy (SLMMSA).