Uncovering the future of industrial digital transformation at the INDIA INC. ON THE MOVE Virtual Summit

Spread across two days of powerful sessions, the INDIA INC. ON THE MOVE virtual summit, powered by Rockwell Automation, brought together industry stalwarts from numerous industries on one platform to give thousands of delegates an immersive virtual experience. The summit hosted insightful panel discussions, technical sessions, keynote presentations and live demonstrations featuring some of India’s foremost business leaders, across various sectors and industries, along with CNBC-TV18’s senior journalists.

The event opened with a session titled ‘Getting the Indian manufacturing diaspora on global centerstage’ where Shereen Bhan spoke to Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group India; Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman and CEO, Piramal Glass, and Director, Piramal Enterprises Ltd; R Mukundan, MD and CEO, Tata Chemicals; and Scott Wooldridge, President APAC, Rockwell Automation, on how industries can adapt to the new paradigm and pivot to growth by embarking on a digital transformation journey and strengthening their manufacturing prowess.

Day 1

The first day featured several conversations with MDs, VPs, CDOs, CTOs, CIOs and other senior executives from sectors such as FMCG, pharma, auto, chemicals and heavy industries. These conversations focused on uncovering the vital role of manufacturing in India’s continuing development, and using emerging technologies and intelligent automation to increase operational efficiency and streamline businesses. The panellists also discussed the opportunities the Indian manufacturing industry can tap into to remain competitive on a global scale; using emerging technologies such as AI, ML and big data to manage inventory, setting prices, and deliver goods; fleet telematics for shipment and warehouse automation solutions; how digital is reshaping the utility value chain; and more.

Some of the speakers that attended the panel discussions were Dilip Sawhney, MD, Rockwell Automation India, Srilakshmi Sanikommu, CIO Digital Transformation Leader, Procter & Gamble, Arvind Kakru, Country Head, Rockwell Automation, Rajesh Khatri, VP Operations, Tata Motors, RS Sachdeva, COO - Eicher Trucks & Buses, VE Commercial, Yugal Sikri, MD, RPG Lifesciences, and K G Ananthakrishnan, Director General, OPPI.

Day 2

The second day gave the audience an opportunity to take a virtual tour of Rockwell Automation’s Digital Transformation Experience Center in Gurgaon and understand how automated digital processes can help achieve business outcomes by improving production and performance. The sessions of the day also focused on how leveraging digital technologies is the key to monetisation for businesses, and the many ways in which it can help optimise resources and identify revenue-generating opportunities. Many industry leaders also spoke about how digital adoption has impacted their respective industries and shared first-hand experiences from their respective company's perspective. Some of the voices of leadership were Jagdish Ramaswamy, President & Chief Digital Officer, Hindalco Industries Limited, Sudhanshu Saraf, Director Transformation - JSPL, Jindal Steel, Sriram P, Executive Vice President - Operations at Pernod Ricard India, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, Shibu George, Head Global Manufacturing-Electrical & Electronics, Apollo Tyres, and Geena Malhotra, Global Chief Technology Officer, Cipla.

