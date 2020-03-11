App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 07:06 PM IST

Tresind Founder Talks about how to make progressive Indian fine-dining more accessible to the diners

An avid- traveler and fervent foodie, it was his dream and passion to start a chain of restaurants.

Bhupender Nath is the Managing Director and Founder of Passion F&B, a parent company that owns modern F&B concepts like ‘Tresind’, ‘Carnival by Tresind’ and ‘A Cappella’ in Dubai, UAE. As a strong believer of the saying that entrepreneurship is all about making it happen, Bhupender Nath has more than two decades of experience in trading and has a successful business empire to his credit.

An avid- traveler and fervent foodie, it was his dream and passion to start a chain of restaurants. True to his origin, Nath was always inspired by the exotic flavours of his home country and was determined to promote authentic taste and aroma in a revolutionary fine dining experience that would bring a modern twist to the traditional style.

Finally after years of research he debuted with Trésind in 2014 with a goal to make progressive Indian fine-dining more accessible to the diners. After analyzing all kinds of metrics and demographics, Nath decided to open his very first dining venture in Dubai, a perfect place with an entrepreneurial culture where people are willing to try new things every day – Trésind.

*This is a partnered post.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:02 pm

