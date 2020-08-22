Travel: 10 road trips within India that will satisfy your wanderlust

Two continents, 18 countries and 20,000 kilometres. This will be the world’s longest bus road trip. But for that Bus to London (www.bustolondon.in), you will have to wait until May 2021. Hopefully, by then, the virus would have shed its evil and turned a tad benevolent. For now, as the pandemic rages and international holiday seems a distant dream, it is time to explore our own backyard. Check latest COVID entry rules, pack a dozen masks, a tin of sanitiser, top the fuel tank and head out for a road trip.

Here are a few fascinating road trips. Remember the first rule of travel; Follow the rules and SOPs.

Delhi to Satoli (Kumaon): If ever there was a trip to paradise, it would perhaps be this 320-km run between Delhi and Satoli. Pick between the Haldwani route or the Kaladungi route. The Kaladungi route is more scenic and roads are better but avoid it during monsoon. Do not rely too much on Google, it can throw you off. As you get closer to Satoli, watch out for views of snow-clad peaks of the Nanda Devi and Trishul range, dense pine, oak and deodar forests, ribbons of mist, quaint Kumaoni hamlets with terraced fields and spectacular view of Almora’s twinkling lights. In Satoli, book a room at One Partridge Hill (www.onepartridgehill.com) where SOPs are followed stringently.

SOPs: For travel pass, register on the Uttarakhand government website (dsclservices.org.in). Travel with a COVID-19 negative report with 72-hour validity. Also upload the report on the government website. Those with a COVID-19 report and travellers who have confirmed hotel/resort/homestay reservation for 7 days will not be quarantined.

Mumbai to Goa: Buckled into an aeroplane, one can fly from Mumbai to Goa in 45 minutes but if the road-trip bug has bitten you, think 10-12 hours and spectacular vignettes of the Western Ghats. First, choose the route for the roughly 600-kilometre drive. Play it safe with NH 4 Expressway that runs through Satara-Kolhapur-Sankeshwar-Sawantwadi-Goa. But if thrill is on the itinerary, take Ratnagiri Konkan Route on NH17 which is crowded and risky but worth the adrenaline.

SOPs: Carry a negative Covid-19 certificate issued by an ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) recognised laboratory not older than 48 hours prior to arrival. Or, take a swab test upon arrival (cost Rs 2,000) and agree to remain in paid institutional/home quarantine until the result is available. Pre-booking of accommodation (hotels registered with Department of Tourism) is mandatory. For latest on entry regulations into Goa, visit: www.goa.gov.in/covid-19/

Manali to Leh: The 437-km stretch between Manali and Leh can be treacherous and tedious, the terrain rugged and the weather callous and unpredictable. Snow and rain can make the highway slushy but that has never daunted the ardent road-tripper. The thrill of the steady climb up the mountain and then a steep descent into the valley is unbeatable. Remember, there are no fuel stations between Tandi and Leh (365 kilometres), so tank up. Also, consult your physician before venturing out. High altitude and low oxygen level can wreak havoc. Avoid night drives. The route is usually closed between October and March; check dates before stepping out.

SOPs: All passengers arriving in Leh should get themselves tested for Covid-19 not later than 48 hours before arrival. For latest on entry regulations, visit: ladakh.nic.in

Guwahati to Shillong: Often described as the best road trip in North East India, the 100-km drive from Guwahati to Shillong (Meghalaya) on NH6 is breathtakingly beautiful. Drive through the sleepy hamlet of Jorabat, the extensive forested areas of Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary and Umiam Lake, the largest water body of the region. Watch out for hot chilli pickles being sold in roadside shacks. If you have two weeks to spare, take the longer route that cuts through Tawang-Kaziranga-Majauli-Kohima-Haflong-Dawki-Cherrapunji-Shillong. Avoid late-night drives.

SOPs: Pre-register yourself at www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/travel.htm. Before hopping into the car, check quarantine regulations at https://meghalaya.gov.in/

Kolkatta to Kurseong: There are several quick road trips from Kolkatta including Sundarbans, Piyali Island, Chinsurah, Falta, Raichak. But if you want the breeze in your hair and beautiful sights on hairpin bends, head to Kurseong (590 kilometres), a hilly town that translates into Land of the White Orchids. Sitting close to Darjeeling, Kurseong is less crowded and prettier. Drive carefully; keep an eye on the treacherous bends. Hop on to the Toy Train, spend a day in the tea estates, devour Nepalese/Anglo-Indian food. And try 100 different tea blends and tea-leaf fritters at Cochrane Place (http://www.imperialchai.com/)

SOPs: Check details of containment zones at https://wb.gov.in/. For Covid-19 related queries, call 24/7 Helpline: 1800-313-444-222,033-2341-2600.

Bengaluru to Ooty: Nestled in Nilgiri Mountain Range, Ooty or Ootacamund, nicknamed Queen of Hill Stations, is a popular getaway from Bengaluru (270 kilometres). Pick from three route options: Mysore-Masinagudi Route; Kanakapura-Kollegal Route; Salem-Coonoor Route. Whichever route you pick, leave early. On return journey, avoid Mysore Route - you might get caught in traffic snarl. Beware of monkeys during pit stops.

SOPs: For entry into Ooty, it is compulsory for all passengers to obtain Tamil Nadu e-pass. Register at https://tnepass.tnega.org/.

Chennai to Puducherry: This one is a quick passage (165 kilometres) between two different worlds - from a crowded city to an ol’world territory with a tangible French connection. You can go through Tambaram or mark Mahabalipuram on the map on way to Auroville. If you intend to stay a few nights in Puducherry, make Auroville your base camp and keep driving to nearby attractions.

SOPs: For Puducherry entry e-pass, register at https://epass.py.gov.in/. For latest Covid regulations, visit: www.collectorate.py.gov.in/

Amritsar to Dalhousie: This is not a road trip oft-taken but if you prefer an off-beat journey which is not long and strenuous, this 198-kilometre drive will be an enchanting change. It would be best to start early; avoid after-sunset drive. If you want to rev through a snow flurry, wait for the winter in Dalhousie, a hill station named after Lord Dalhousie, a former Governor-General of India. If you have a week in hand, drive further from Dalhousie to Chamba and then move to Dharamshala. Distance between Dalhousie and Dharamshala is roughly 120 kilometres.

SOPs: For e-pass into Himachal Pradesh, register at https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/applications/epass/apply. Quarantine mandatory for those travelling from Covid red zones.

Ahmedabad to Kutch: Wait until the end of the year to drive from Ahmedabad to Kutch (400 kilometres). Because it is during the Rann Utsav Festival (rannutsav.com), a desert festival (November 11, 2020, to February 28, 2021), that the land is at its glorious best. The Rann of Kutch is a seasonal marshland with miles of greys, whites and blacks formed by salty mudflats and pools of water. Drive through Kala Dunger (Salty Hill), located on outskirts of Rann, Ludia, a popular handicraft village and Hodko, an eco-friendly village.

SOPs: Due to its proximity to Pakistan, you’d require a special permit to visit the salt desert which can be obtained on the way at the Bhirandiyara village checkpoint, about 55 kilometres from Bhuj. Indian citizens can get the permit online at: www.rannpermit.com/

The Golden Triangle (Delhi-Agra-Jaipur): A basic Golden Triangle road tour (800 kilometres) is doable in about a week but you can shorten it to 4-5 days. The drive is about 4 to 6 hours between each of the cities and must-dos include shopping in Jaipur, pit stop at Fatehpur Sikri and an evening in Taj Mahal.

SOPs: To enter Rajasthan, apply for e-pass at www.epass.rajasthan.gov.in. For Uttar Pradesh, apply at http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.