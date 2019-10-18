Transformation of Lives by Harnessing Technology

Governments, businesses and individuals will agree that we are moving towards a future that is digital and connected. This future will be engaging, augmented, simplified, cognitive, greener, smarter, more human, faster, more secure and progressive…all thanks to technology. Dell Technologies believes that in this future, technology will have a greater impact on everyday lives - facilitate better healthcare and education for everyone and solve sustainability issues that can no longer be ignored; it is a future where businesses will harness technology to drive human progress.

During an event titled ‘Connected CIO’, which was a part of Dell Technologies’ Annual Forum – 2019, themed Real Transformation, the company shared its vision of how it could make its digital dream a reality in partnership with CIOs, who would be at the helm of this digital journey.

The journey began around two decades ago when the internet and related technologies disrupted many products, businesses and even various facets of life. This gave rise to the data revolution, wherein all forms of data began to grow exponentially and, in fact, explode.

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India, set the tone for the event by revealing, “Forecasts suggest that by 2025, data will have grown to an extent of 163 zeta bites. Around 90% of data that we have today has been created in the past two years. This gives us a sense of the amount of data that is becoming available and the infrastructure that will be required to harness and leverage this data.” Another interesting observation he made was that emphasis was going to be on technology, which would increase exponentially, by 10 times every 5 years. He further explained that due to the unprecedented fallouts of this rapid advancement in technology, it is expected that 85% of future jobs will be something that we do not even know of today. “There will be a major shift in man to machine partnerships and these will operate on a very different level than they do today.”

Coming to the vision of Dell Technologies, Alok Ohrie emphasized, “At Dell, we believe that technology is all about driving human progress. It defines our values, our culture and how we conduct our business in different markets in which we operate.” He added, “We are committed to sustainability and inclusion; we are committed to transforming lives. This has been the cornerstone of the journey that Dell Technologies has undertaken over the last three to three and a half decades.”

The rapid pace of emerging technology has given rise to 5G, IoT, edge computing, AI, etc., which will shape the future. “Emerging technologies are transforming the way societies are being built – whether it is the way we work, the economy or the way we live. All these segments of life are getting impacted.” He delved into emerging opportunities like autonomous commerce, anticipatory production and leapfrog economies, where Dell Technologies has already begun partnering with businesses and even governments to deliver progress that touches various aspects of human life.

He also explained largescale opportunities in the work area, that emerge due to inclusive talent, empowered workers, immersive collaboration and such. Dell Technologies is working with the government, on a holistic end-to-end level, to build skills that will be essential in the future by improving the levels and relevance of abilities of people coming out of educational institutions and into the workforce. The company has invested in Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools in lower strata of society to create curiosity amongst students and fire up their innovation. “We’ve seen some great success here over the last eight years,” he shared.

Last, but not the least, he explained Dell Technologies’ role in the future of connected living through network reality and the blurring of virtual and real in cyberspace. “Our digital experiences are limited by screens today – whether it is TV or smart phone screens. Going forward, our experiences will be much more pervasive and move beyond screens.” He touched upon issues of connected mobility that is supported by technology, digital cities through the connection of smart devices and the enhanced quality of life they will afford, agents and algorithms which entails proactive support to humans from machines in everyday lives, robots in social life and other technologies that Dell is pioneering or building on, to enhance the future of human living.

“Data is going to be the key to all the progress we envision in the future,” he concluded. “And irrespective of the organization or industry, digital transformation is a must and insights from data will lead the way. Artificial Intelligence, which will emerge from data insights and the Hybrid Cloud, which will support data storage, management and analysis and Edge Computing will also play a critical role in the digital era. Finally, workforce transformation and modernization will be the big differentiator in future.” Dell Technologies has been making strides of progress in all these areas as it embeds various forms of these pillars of change into the digital transformations that it orchestrates in corporates and at the social and macroeconomic levels.