Top Martech evangelists share how tech is helping in building brands

Top Indian marketers converged at Martech Marathon 12X25, a unique platform for modern marketers organised by Netcore Solutions in association with CNBC TV18, and shared how they are leveraging various digital tools to expand customer base and get better returns on investments.

During the event, 19 Martech Evangelists shared how they are adapting latest tech such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, as well as AR/VR for marketing campaigns, delivering specific brand stories, and taking brand recognition a notch higher.

The martech evangelists shared slideshows, illustrating different case studies and how they used different mediums, especially social media, for sending out personalised messages. From e-mail marketing to getting to touching and improving lives, marketers engaged in enthralling discussions, who had just 12 minutes to touch on high points of their respective journeys.

With changing consumer behaviour and buying patterns, technology is gradually becoming the bedrock of marketing, and marketers are using various channels and digital tools to gauge the pulse of the clients.

“The modern marketer is cognizant of the fact that digital is disrupting the marketplace and he must embrace the change quickly or will be left behind. From the importance of turning a brand’s purpose into action, the different ways of ‘listening’ to consumers and subsequently deriving value from data, the audience was enriched with several Martech insights from the speakers/initiative,” said Veerchand Bothra, Chief Entrepreneur & Evangelist, Netcore Solutions.

Prominent speakers at the Martech Marathon 12x25, included Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Aditya Birla Group; Siddharth Banerjee, EVP Marketing, Vodafone; B Sridhar, Chief Digital Marketing Officer & New Media, Diageo; Gautam Mehra, Chief Data Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network; Siddharth Shakdher, CMO, Hotstar; Jaimit Doshi, Executive Vice-President, Kotak Securities; and Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India.

Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Aditya Birla Group, who was also the keynote speaker at the event, said that in this age of digital disruption, one can either embrace the change or stay behind.

“In any industry you are working in, ask yourself how you can make a significant impact in your business and brand by using this advertising and purchasing at the same place, at the same point. Technology increases exchange of information. India is a high-touch country. Don’t lose aspect of these two. Think digital, act human but stay authentic,” said Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Angad Daryani, Inventor and Entrepreneur- Technology, also shared his take on Martech.

“Technology isn’t the goal, but merely a tool; what we use this tool for is what matters. The future generations want education, not a degree. Be future-ready with social purpose; hire educated talent and not just branded talent. Take up challenges and not just tasks,” he said.

During the event, ‘The Inspiration Code’, India’s first coffee table book capturing inspirational journeys of the top 25 marketers, was unveiled by Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.