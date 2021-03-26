Top 3 investment lessons we have learned from this situation

Key lessons a pandemic of this scale has taught us when it comes to investing

Some of life's best lessons are learned from the most difficult experiences. With the economy weakening, markets crashing, and people losing their jobs, the ongoing pandemic caught us all unaware leaving our financial state in jeopardy. We will highlight the many things we learned during this time in order to be better prepared in the future. For example, need for an emergency fund, importance of insurance, and more.