To keep your brain sharp, follow the SHARP diet, engage with others

Mankind was navigating challenging times as it is. The politics of hate in different parts of the world and an increasingly tech-driven, impersonal world had changed life as we knew it. Then came coronavirus.

In such a situation, it has become even more important to pay attention to the health of our brain.

On January 5, Dr Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and medical journalist, addressed the subject in an essay on cnn.com. His recommendations are not necessarily new, yet vital to remember. Have healthy relationships, eat right, drink water, get enough sleep. And get off your butt whenever you can.

“The brain simply prefers a body in motion,” writes Gupta. “Just move. Every time you are about to sit, ask yourself: Could I stay standing instead?”

Gupta does not believe that brain decline is inevitable. “Unlike almost any other organ in the body, our brains are not pre-ordained to wither away, lose power, blunt their edge or, worst of all, become forgetful,” he says.

But for that, you have to do certain things, starting from basics like food and sleep.

“I tell patients to follow the SHARP dietary protocol: Slash sugar; Hydrate (even being dehydrated a few ounces can affect cognition); Add more omega-3 fatty acids from foods like cold-water fish, nuts, and seeds; Reduce portion; and Plan ahead,” writes Gupta.

He further says that sleep and exercise are antidotes to mental decline.

“Sleep tidies memory while physical activity pumps out substances in the brain that act like a fertilizer on brain cells for their growth and survival,” writes Gupta. “This allows us to continually learn new skills and explore new hobbies that are stimulating, de-stressing, and rewarding -- all good things for staying sharp.”

Surprisingly, says Gupta, some activities like gardening, playing cards, attending cultural events and using a computer are not as protective against dementia as was once thought.

“A 2020 study found no association between actively engaging in leisure activities at age 56 and the incidence of dementia over the following 18 years,” writes Gupta. “Completing crossword puzzles may not keep your brain young either. Unfortunately, crosswords flex only one part of your brain, which is word finding (also called fluency). They might help you excel at that, but they won't necessarily keep your brain sharp in any general sense.”

Instead, Gupta suggests playing different types of mental games, engaging with others and working on your relationships. He also advises against spending too much time online.

“Instead of spending time passively using a computer screen to binge-watch shows or scroll aimlessly through the internet, use that time in virtual chats with friends and family,” writes Gupta. “As I like to say, connection for protection, even when physically distanced. And when you can see people in person, focus on eye contact; it's more important than ever to ease the stress of masked faces. If you put it all together, one of the best things you can do for your brain: Take a brisk walk with a close friend and discuss your problems.”