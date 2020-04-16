Tired of tracking stocks? Make it convenient with MF

If you watch pre-market trends and recommendations in the morning, and then track and invest in the stock market throughout the day, your routine is similar to that of a daily stock market investor.

A seasoned stock market investor’s day begins with tracking the stock market and ends with calculating profits and losses and strategizing for the following day.

Of course, tracking the stock market, assessing every company and its share value to make maximum gains is a time-consuming exercise. It can also make your daily commute tough and cause inconvenience, if you have a habit of tracking the indices every minute. Matters can get worse during a volatile market.

In this backdrop, if you are looking at convenient investing options, you can opt for mutual funds.

A mutual fund is an ideal type of investment tool for investors who are looking for stress-free investments. You can obtain the advantage of various stocks, bonds and securities, by investing in one mutual fund. This offers diversification to your portfolio. Also, since mutual funds are professionally managed, you don’t have to go through the grind of monitoring them every day.

Moreover, as compared to equities, they are easy to understand, convenient to invest in and have low cost of acquisition of high quality assets. Also, there are many funds that are not impacted by the stock market and safe to transact online.

There are a number of mutual funds you can invest in with starting with a minimum amount of Rs 500, which helps you be on track with your financial plan even on a tight budget. You can also opt for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and invest a said amount every month.

While you start putting monies in mutual funds, always invest with SEBI-registered companies and individuals. Also, companies display full information about mutual funds and investors can read about them before investing.

Furthermore, reputed fund houses also come out with different innovations that make it easier for investors to invest without any hassle of cumbersome paperwork.

For instance, apps by various fund houses enable investors to browse different funds, invest and even switch them in easy steps.

Understanding and tracking stocks can be a tough task for many investors. Thus, it is advised to invest in tools that are easy to understand and track.

This is a partnered post