Tippling Point | The intriguing legend of Devil's Cask whisky

What can a devil do if a building he likes to haunt is circular in shape!

With no corners to hide, he would find a hard time giving his pursuers a slip. That was the concept behind the construction of the Round Church in 1767 in the village of Bowmore in Speyside, Scotland. Still, one evening he was spotted wandering outside the church raising a huge alert. The local congregation, hundreds of them, spotted the monster, began to chase him down the town. Poor devil, he ran as fast as a devil could in such disgraceful situations until he reached the gates of Bowmore distillery's famed No 1 vaults and whoosh, he disappeared.

The warehousemen were filling casks and loading them aboard a paddle steamer when the horrified visitor arrived and vanished. People of Islay still believe that the devil had escaped to one of the Bowmore casks bound for the mainland.

Well, that would be one perfect legend for a distillery, say any distillery in the world, prompting them to tap its potential. Bowmore was no different.

Islay is the southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. Known as the Queen of the Hebrides, it has been popular for its climate and terroir, which were suitable for the production of one of the greatest styles of whisky in the world.

Bowmore, which is the first licensed whisky from Islay, stands on the shores of Lochindaal, a sea loch facing the Atlantic Ocean. Islay's wild beauty, its stiff and persistent Hebridean winds, and fierce seas have moulded the character of Bowmore whiskies.

Where did it all begin?

Though David Simpson had been distilling whisky (after leaving behind his jobs as a farmer, a merchant, a postmaster, and a sailor) ever since he landed on Islay. In 1779, he set up the Bowmore distillery, the first on the island to get a licence. James Mutter who took over the distillery started to expand, taking the whisky's fame across the sea. Today, the distillery is owned by Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits.

So where is the devil now that he vanished into the cask?

If you want to see the devil today look no further than Bowmore whisky (chased by the local parishioners the devil escaped into a cask of whisky, you remember that story right?). Amidst a host of series, Bowmore has launched 'The Devil's Cask series' tapping on to the folklore of the island.

The Devil's Cask whisky is a devilishly delicious dram that has matured for 10 years in the finest of sherry casks. The rich heritage that runs back over 250 years, the soft fresh water from the adjacent River Laggan, and the perfectly-timed fermentation period when supreme-quality cultivated yeast strains eke out the best from barley, capture the quintessence of Islay in every single bottle of Bowmore single malt Scotch whisky today.

The complex character of mild Islay smokiness tinged with fruity notes and a bit of the Atlantic sea will sweep you off the floor.

Send a note to your folks telling them that the devil has taken you away.

(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog —- A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.)